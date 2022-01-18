Xenon arc Announces New Chapter With Peak Rock Capital Affiliate Acquisition

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xenon arc is on the precipice of transforming business for even more manufacturers as the result of its recent acquisition by an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

“A new day is here,” said Paul Warburg, President and CEO of Xenon arc, who, along with the company’s existing management team, will continue to lead Xenon arc and the materials industry into our digital future. “We’re excited to partner with Peak Rock as we embark on this next phase of growth – their values of innovating and driving growth through technology while putting people first are a perfect fit for our vision and mission.”

Xenon arc is transforming the go-to-market strategies for manufacturers across the materials industry; leading the digital charge by using new and emerging technologies to extend the brand promise of manufacturers to all of their customers - including those with exceptional needs or highly-fragmented markets. They do so by driving growth, simplicity and innovation, producing out-sized profitability for clients. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with operations in Europe and South America, Xenon arc has earned an exceptional reputation for excellence, technical capabilities and driving growth in typically hard to reach customer segments.

“Xenon arc represents a unique opportunity to invest in a technology-enabled services platform with a strong leadership position in managed services to materials producers,” said Steve Martinez, President and Managing Director of Peak Rock. “We are impressed with Xenon arc’s track record of growth and look forward to helping accelerate implementation of their business plan, which includes complementary acquisitions to further expand their service capabilities, technology offerings and geographic coverage.”

“Peak Rock is committed to investing in high growth technology-enabled services businesses. We continue to seek tech-enabled platforms that we believe can benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth through organic initiatives and add-on acquisitions,” added Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock.

“Peak Rock has a deep understanding of our business, and a compelling track record of supporting companies and management teams in driving innovation and building leading platforms,” said Warburg. “While clients will continue to experience the exceptional outcomes they’ve come to expect from Xenon arc, this new chapter empowers us to continue investing in our two biggest assets – technology and industry-leading talent.”

ABOUT XENON ARC

Xenon arc is a leading technology-enabled services provider of technical sales, support, technology and distribution solutions to clients and their SMB customers across the food & beverage, industrial, and chemical industries. Xenon arc’s direct-to-market solutions provide end-customers with direct contact with a customized extension of client’s sales, marketing, technical capabilities. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Xenon arc also serves South America and Europe through its teams in Brazil, Mexico and the Netherlands. Learn more at www.xenonarc.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock’s equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock’s credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock’s real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.