SentryBay Partners with TD SYNNEX to Provide Crucial Endpoint Data Security as BYOD Adoption Picks Up Pace

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentryBay, the cybersecurity software company, has come to a partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX, one of the world’s leading IT distributor and solutions aggregators. As a result, TD SYNNEX, which was formed out of a merger between Synnex and Tech Data earlier this year, will add SentryBay’s Armored Client and Data Protection Suite solutions to its extensive portfolio.

Initially the partnership will serve TD SYNNEX’s channel network of resellers and integrators in the USA and Canada, however, the plan is to expand this globally, particularly into Europe and Asia, where the distributor has significant operations.

TD SYNNEX selected SentryBay due to the unique approach it takes to protecting corporate applications and data on the endpoint. By partnering, TD SYNNEX can offer a differentiated solution to its Partner ecosystem which particularly meets the needs of organisations adopting BYOD business models and ensures their security product portfolio remains at the forefront of innovation.

While SentryBay will be a unique element in the specialty security portfolio at TD SYNNEX, it will complement existing vendors and solutions, including those from Microsoft and VMWare.

SentryBay’s Armored Client creates a confined environment within which any application can run, including VDI clients, thin clients, DaaS, VPN clients, browsers and enterprise/SaaS applications. All data entered into the application at the endpoint is automatically protected without any need to identify the threat. The SentryBay Data Protection Suite protects information from keyloggers and spyware when data is entered or viewed via the browser. This simplified, yet effective solution is targeted at enterprises, as well as SMEs.

“As the business world pivots to manage vulnerable devices accessing corporate networks it is more important than ever that we have a breadth of solutions designed to keep them secure. This partnership with SentryBay not only provides our network of resellers with a unique, proven solution to manage endpoints, but also boosts sales of other security solutions in our portfolio,” said Cheryl Neal, vice president, New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX.

Jamie Box, VP Global Sales at SentryBay, said: “We are growing our distributor representation in North America and globally and TD SYNNEX represents the commitment, connections and established channel that is ideal for us as we seek to expand our enterprise user-base – with initial focus in the North America region.”

More information on how SentryBay software can help to address key infosec gaps and enhance compliance of any remote access, enterprise and SaaS application is available at www.sentrybay.com.

About SentryBay

SentryBay is a pioneer in technology that approaches security issues from a different – and more proactive – perspective. Endpoint data protection is essential to provide a secure, cloud-based IT ecosystem that avoids the weaknesses inherent in both technology and users. SentryBay’s confined environment within which applications can run – underpinned by multi-layered anti-keylogging technology –allows these weaknesses to be overcome. The company’s product is used by some of the world’s largest enterprises – from global FI’s to small, medium and large enterprises across all verticals.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.