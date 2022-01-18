DAS42 Media & Entertainment Subscriber Analytics Expertise in the Spotlight at Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud Launch

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAS42, a provider of modern data stack technology implementation and advisory services, has been designated as one of a limited number of Launch Partners for Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud. The Media Data Cloud is a connected ecosystem that leverages Snowflake’s platform capabilities, tailored solutions delivered by Snowflake and their partner network, and the growing amount of data that is natively available in Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

DAS42’s involvement in Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud Summit January 19-20, 2022 underscores our extensive experience building customized data analytics platforms for some of the largest companies in the dynamic and data-driven media and advertising industries.

“Snowflake is central to most of the data platform solutions we offer to our clients, including many in the media and entertainment industry,” said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. “The Media Data Cloud takes Snowflake’s value-add to the industry to a whole new level. We’re thrilled to take part in this big step forward as a Launch Partner.”

“DAS42 has been a valuable partner to Snowflake, incorporating the power of our Media Data Cloud into customized data solutions, including Subscriber Analytics that are so critical in today’s competitive streaming landscape,” said Bill Stratton, Head of Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. “As a Launch Partner and a Snowflake Elite Services Partner, we look forward to working with them to incorporate the advantages of the Media Data Cloud into data platforms across the industry.”

On January 19, DAS42 will contribute to a demonstration of how Snowflake and the Media Data Cloud enhance subscriber analytics at Snowflake’s virtual Media Data Cloud Summit.

About DAS42

DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world’s largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.