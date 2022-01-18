New Zealand Domain Name Commission Selects Dialpad for Contact Centre Operations

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced the New Zealand Domain Name Commission chose Dialpad to power its customer service operations. With AI at its core, Dialpad is a modern communication, collaboration, and contact centre platform that enables more efficient and effective conversations with unmatched security, reliability, and flexibility. Simple to deploy and backed up with Voice Intelligence (Vi™) to create a searchable archive of every call, Dialpad delivers all modes of business communications through a single pane of glass.

“We initially chose Dialpad because it enables us to scale services up and down to match customer needs, but we quickly realized the platform had many out-of-the-box features that were missing from our previous solution such as outbound calling, call routing, and real-time transcripts — all in the same app,” said Brent Carey, Commissioner at the Domain Name Commission. “We also found the analytics and embedded AI from Dialpad help us pinpoint when and why calls are abandoned, measure international versus local calls, and even understand how changes in our voice messaging system affect call routing. With Dialpad, we are able to identify patterns within our contact centre and make changes to improve the customer experience.”

The Domain Name Commission regulates the .nz domain namespace, enabling individuals, businesses, and communities to have an online presence that is unique to New Zealand. Serving over 738,000 domain name owners across the globe, the organisation has seen immense growth as an increasing number of businesses move online amid the pandemic. With a growing hybrid-remote staff, the Domain Name Commission needed a flexible cloud-based platform to ensure both business continuity and reliable customer service.

“The Domain Name Commission has been critical in keeping businesses up and running throughout the pandemic, so we are glad Dialpad is able to support this important organisation and its customers as they grow,” said Ben Relf, New Zealand Country Manager, Dialpad. “With our recent $170M funding round, Dialpad will focus on accelerating customer adoption in the region and help more companies future-proof their business for tomorrow’s work-from-anywhere world.”

