The City of Syracuse Partners with InvoiceCloud to Launch New Online Payment System for Tax Payments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Syracuse has partnered with InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) solution for online bill payment solutions, to launch an enhanced and more comprehensive online billing and payment system for Syracuse residents to make tax payments. The new tax online payment portal began taking payments on December 28.

Previously, online tax payment options were limited to cash, check or credit card methods for Syracuse residents. By implementing InvoiceCloud, Syracuse now offers residents the option to pay bills via phone, text, GooglePay, ApplePay, PayPal or online. The platform also includes the ability to schedule payments on specific dates of the month and features lower convenience fees than the previous system.

“InvoiceCloud’s payment portal is a secure and simple way for residents to make payments in the way that’s most convenient for them,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “The platform’s ease of use will also save city employees time so that they can focus on other high-value interactions with each payments customer and advancing overall operations.”

InvoiceCloud already provides Syracuse water and parking customers with an online option to pay their bills. The City expanded its InvoiceCloud implementation to give residents the same user-friendly experience with tax bill payments.

“InvoiceCloud is ideal for our operations in the City Payment Center. It uses a secure, cloud-based platform that protects customer information and it also gives residents an alternative to paying via mail or in-person. Whether we are trying to maintain social distancing guidelines or provide a thoughtful convenience for area residents during times of inclement weather, the solution is a smart approach to delivering financial services to thousands of residents and businesses,” said Viki Voss, Deputy Commissioner of Finance.

Syracuse residents who wish to register for online bill payment and other convenient payment options and scheduling features can visit https://www.invoicecloud.com/syracuseny. Residents who already pay their utility bills through InvoiceCloud will be able to make tax payments through the same portal.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.