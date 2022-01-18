e.l.f. Cosmetics screams for ice cream with its new Cookies ‘N Dreams collection. This new limited-edition collection is available exclusively at elfcosmetics.com and Walmart in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s a batch made in heaven! The new limited-edition Cookies ‘N’ Dreams collection from e.l.f. Cosmetics is a delicious way to serve up new looks. Inspired by crumbled chocolate cookies swirled with creamy ice cream, this collection features 13 clean beauty products that will satisfy your sweet fixation. Get the whole scoop with products starting at just $4, yes, drool-worthy prices that let you indulge!

“After the successful launch of our Mint Melt collection in 2021, we asked our community what flavor of ice cream they wanted to wear next,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “Cookies & Cream was their number one! We love creating collections our community desires, and this one is the dreamiest.”

Cookies ‘N’ Dreams is available exclusively on elfcosmetics.com, Walmart.com and at Walmart stores in the U.S. beginning January 20. e.l.f. Beauty Squad loyalty members can shop the collection starting on January 19 on elfcosmetics.com. Globally, the collection will be available exclusively at Superdrug in the U.K. on January 26. Douglas will also launch the collection in Italy and the Netherlands.

“I scream. You scream. We all scream for Cookies ‘N’ Dreams. Walmart is excited to team up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to give customers an exclusive lineup of 13 clean new items that can fit any budget,” exclaimed Tracey McGuire, Walmart Merchandise Director, Cosmetics. “My personal favorite is the ‘Just the Cream Putty Primer’ which holds my makeup look all day and has a yummy scent!”

Ready for the full scoop? Sample the complete Cookies ‘N’ Dreams collection:

Just the Cream Putty Primer. The cream de la crème. Splurge on this limited-edition Cookies ‘N’ Dreams scented versions of one of e.l.f.’s holy grails. It primes skin to flawless perfection and grips makeup for lasting wear, while evoking the scent of everyone’s favorite ice cream. $9.

Cookies 'N' Dreams Eyeshadow Palette . Vibrant, creamy and ice cream inspired, these eight ultra-pigmented, blendable shades of mattes, metallics & shimmers are designed to whip up an array of eye-enhancing designs. $9.

Cookies 'N' Dreams Lip Gloss. Satisfy your cookie craving with the subtle scent of these cookies and cream-inspired lip glosses. Three high-shine shades nourish lips with non-sticky, buildable color. $4.

Cookies 'N' Dreams No Budge Eyeshadow. Create a look that's a la mode with smudge-proof and crease-proof color that can be worn alone or under your favorite eyeshadow. $5.

Cookie Crumble Lip Exfoliator . Kisses just got sweeter. This exfoliator's sugary texture gently buffs to smooth and condition lips, leaving behind a delicious scent. $5.

Cookies 'N' Dreams Milkshake Overnight Mask. It's a full night of sweet dreams with this rich, creamy, jojoba bead-infused rinse-off or overnight mask. Chill out as this mask nourishes, soothes and moisturizes your skin. $9.

Single Scoop Face Sponge. Here's a treat for every makeup e.l.f.icianado! This limited-edition Cookies 'N' Dreams face sponge with its signature Cookies 'N' Dreams swirl serves up a flawless, blendable application. $5.

Cookies 'N' Dreams Brush Set. This trio of limited-edition brushes with a creamy swirl design bring your makeup fantasies to life. The vegan and cruelty-free set includes the Eye Contour Brush, Blending Brush and Flat Eyeshadow Brush. $9.

To further spread the word, Walmart will be celebrating the collection by hosting a shoppable livestream event on TikTok on Tuesday, February 8 at 7:00PM EST. The event will be hosted by Tiktok beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury and streamed from her account. RSVP for the event by visiting Meredith’s TikTok account (here) and registering to be notified of the event.

From the cool blue packaging and cream swirled embellishments to the innovative shades, products and sweet scents, Cookies ‘N’ Dreams kicks off 2022 with the ultimate, indulgent, mouth-watering collection. Best of all? It’s totally calorie-free!

