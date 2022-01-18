TCL Joins the DTS Play-Fi Ecosystem

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS, a global leader in developing extraordinary next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), announced today that TCL, a globally-renowned consumer electronics manufacturing company, is joining the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem to enhance the consumer experience in the home.

“Xperi creates extraordinary experiences at home and on the go for millions of consumers around the world, elevating content and how audiences connect with it in a way that is more intelligent, immersive and personal. Today, consumers expect these experiences to work seamlessly and without wires,” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “We are thrilled to collaborate with TCL to extend the reach and adoption of Play-Fi enabled products in the market. This collaboration furthers our mission of bringing true wireless interoperability to the largest and ‘best-of-breed’ consumer electronics manufacturers around the world.”

DTS Play-Fi’s category-leading wireless audio technology includes surround sound, whole-home TV audio streaming, Hi-Res 24bit/192kHz support, multi-room music and app-based wireless headphones, allowing partners to create differentiated products that elevate the user experience. Because Play-Fi works over industry standard Wi-Fi, no additional hardware is required to add advanced wireless capabilities across a wide range of products and price points that already feature Wi-Fi connectivity.

“TCL’s collaboration with the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem creates an unprecedented opportunity to offer the richest audio sound to consumers, without the barrier of multiple wires to connect to one’s home entertainment experience,” said Bill Jiang, General Manager of TCL Industries Overseas Business Group, TCL industrial holdings Co. LTD. “Consumers will have more choice of products and price points with DTS Play-Fi and TCL.”

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with hundreds of interoperable speakers, televisions, sound bars, set-top boxes and A/V receivers available from the top names in premium audio including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Audiolab, Definitive Technology, DISH TV, Elite, Hisense, Integra, Klipsch, Loewe, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Onkyo, Paradigm, Philips, Phorus, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Porsche Design, Quad, Rotel, Sonus faber, SVS Sound, Wharfedale and Wren Sound.

About TCL

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, Play-Fi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

