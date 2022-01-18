Kurin, Inc. Announces Agreement with AllSpire Health GPO to Impact Contaminated Blood Cultures

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kurin, Inc., the inventor and manufacturer of 510(k)-cleared Kurin® blood culture sets, announced the signing of a recent agreement with AllSpire Health GPO. The agreement is sole source and is for three years.

"AllSpire Health GPO and Kurin are committed to patient safety by providing innovative solutions designed to address a common source of contaminated blood cultures and in doing so, reducing overall healthcare costs," said Bob Rogers, Inventor and CEO of Kurin. “We are pleased to be the only product on contract with AllSpire Health GPO to help their hospitals reduce contaminated blood cultures and are already engaged with their hospitals to help impact patient care and positively impact hospitals financially.”

“AllSpire Health GPO is excited to partner with Kurin and their blood culture products. This technology will be a great benefit to our members by reducing the financial impact of false positive results,” said James Wallick, Senior Director, Strategic Sourcing at AllSpire Health GPO.

About AllSpire Health GPO

AllSpire Health GPO, LLC is a group purchasing organization dedicated to reducing the total cost of healthcare through optimized purchase pricing, supply utilization management, regional collaborative service centers, and comprehensive clinical value analysis. www.allspiregpo.org

About Kurin, Inc.

Kurin, Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is focused on the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products that help healthcare providers reduce contaminated blood cultures. San Diego-based Kurin has received FDA 510(k) market clearance. For more information, visit the website at www.kurin.com.