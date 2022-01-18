First State Housing Finance Authority (HFA) Automates Loan Delivery with ICE Mortgage Technology’s Artificial Intelligence and Loan Delivery Solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) has integrated Encompass Investor Connect and AIQ into its technology, enabling faster and easier loan delivery and funding.

“We’re thrilled to support organizations like CHFA and the work they do for Colorado homebuyers,” said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President of Business and Client Development at ICE Mortgage Technology. “We’re excited when organizations like CHFA leverage our automation and artificial intelligence solutions to increase their efficiency and help more consumers get into homes faster in the affordable housing space.”

Encompass Investor Connect provides a seamless, system-to-system delivery, directly from Encompass to CHFA, eliminating the need for lenders to locate, save, and deliver data and documents that are already in their system. Lenders can go to their loan pipeline, select CHFA, and deliver files immediately. In 2021’s fourth quarter, CHFA intends to expand this capability to all of its home finance lending partners who use Encompass.

“CHFA is excited to be the first HFA to automate loan delivery and acquisition using ICE Mortgage Technology,” said Dan McMahon, CHFA home finance director. “This provides significant efficiencies and more robust capabilities. Faster loan delivery, acquisition, and review translates to a better experience for the lenders we work with and the homebuyers we serve.”

“As soon as CHFA introduced us to ICE Mortgage Technology’s Investor Connect, we were excited,” said Brad Groves, CEO of Universal Lending Corporation. “Encompass Investor Connect and AIQ are truly the most efficient delivery processes we have experienced, and the learning curve was a breeze. We’re hoping to begin using this delivery method in the future with our other Correspondent Investors.”

With the addition of AIQ, CHFA has further automated the process by using artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically extract, recognize, and identify data and documents. These technologies improve productivity, efficiency, and reduce risk. As the first state HFA to deploy loan acquisition with Encompass Investor Connect and AIQ, CHFA is leading the way in delivering better automation, intelligence, and compliance to accelerate the loan process for lenders and homebuyers.

About ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring high levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About CHFA

CHFA strengthens Colorado by investing in affordable housing and community development. Created in 1973, CHFA invests in affordable homeownership, the development and preservation of affordable rental housing, and helps small- and medium-sized businesses access capital. CHFA also provides education and technical assistance regarding affordable housing and economic development. CHFA is a self-sustaining public enterprise. CHFA issued debt is not the obligation of the state. For more information about CHFA please visit chfainfo.com, call its Denver office at 1.800.877.chfa (2432).

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

© 2021 ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Encompass® and the ICE Mortgage Technology logo are trademarks of the entities of ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc.

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP