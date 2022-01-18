Peoples Launches Water Heater Service Plans through HomeServe USA

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, Peoples is offering its residential customers a new repair service program to help them save money and time when their water heater needs to be repaired. This new feature builds on Peoples’ gas, water and sewer line protection programs that have been in place since 1996. To enable this new program, Peoples has joined forces with HomeServe, the leading provider of home emergency repair service programs.

“Customers have really appreciated the line protection programs we’ve had in place over the years; in fact, participation has been growing by over 20% per year. Many new customers enroll in multiple protection programs,” commented Vivian Sabatini, Manager, Sales Residential at Peoples. “We’re pleased to build on that success and introduce another valuable service plan available through our new partner HomeServe.”

Peoples’ customers now can enroll in a service plan option covering their water heater. HomeServe’s Water Heater Plans range from $6.99 to $13.99 per month, depending on the plan features homeowners select – a repair only plan or a replacement plan that includes repair. Like the current Peoples service programs, customers who enroll in this new water heater repair program will be able to conveniently pay for the coverage directly on their Peoples utility bill. The program is completely optional, and the coverage can be canceled at any time.

“Homeownership can be a challenge and when something goes wrong, the cost of repairs can easily exceed any ‘rainy day’ funds homeowners have set aside,” commented HomeServe CEO Tom Rusin. “Peoples’ partnership with HomeServe means its customers can have a little more peace of mind knowing if a repair is needed, they can count on the best local, licensed contractors to come help.”

Customers can expect information about the program to arrive in the mail in the coming days, which will explain how to enroll in the service program. Customers can also call 1-866-215-1610 to learn more.

About HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a customer-focused company that enables utilities and municipalities to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies. Serving more than 4.8 million customers across the US and Canada and working through over 1,100 leading municipal and utility partners, HomeServe protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies.

Through its network of skilled locally based technicians, HomeServe makes a repair or install in a customer’s home every 34 seconds. HomeServe is also a leading provider of residential Energy Efficiency Solutions. Over the past twelve months, HomeServe has installed almost $100 million dollars’ worth of residential HVAC efficiency upgrades.

HomeServe has an exceptional customer satisfaction rating, is accredited with an A+ grade from the Better Business Bureau and is endorsed by the National League of Cities. For more information about HomeServe, a certified Great Place to Work and Stevie Awards winner for Sales and Service, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.