Andersen Global Broadens Footprint in Asian Market through Collaboration with Law Firm in Sri Lanka

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to expand its platform in the Asian market through a Collaboration Agreement with Varners, one of the largest full-service law firms in Sri Lanka.

Led by Managing Partner Mahinda Haradasa, Varners specializes in banking and finance, commercial, intellectual property, litigation, real estate and telecommunications, international trade and dispute resolution. Located in Colombo, the firm operates with eight Partners and more than 50 professionals, serving clients at the local and international level.

“Our professionals’ extensive industry knowledge and commitment to stewardship has allowed our firm to continually meet the demands of the ever-evolving legal landscape,” Mahinda said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global is a milestone for us as we look to increase our global reach and meet our clients’ cross-border needs.”

“Varners’ commitment to investing in its people and providing clients with best-in-class solutions resonates with our organization’s values and culture,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Mahinda and his team’s qualifications and expertise sets them apart from other firms in the market and positions us for future growth as we continue to strengthen our resources in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 326 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.