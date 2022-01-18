CORRECTING and REPLACING Munk Pack Expands Into Kroger and Meijer Stores

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Paragraph, first sentence of the release should read: Consumers can find Munk Pack’s Keto Nut & Seed Bar in Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, and Caramel Sea Salt in more than 850 Kroger stores nationally...(instead of Consumers can find Munk Pack’s Keto Nut & Seed Bar in Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, and Caramel Sea Salt in more than 900 Kroger stores nationally...)

MUNK PACK EXPANDS INTO KROGER AND MEIJER STORES

The Line of Best-Selling, Low-Sugar, Low-Carb and Low-Calorie Snacks Expands Their Retail Availability This Month

Leading low-sugar snack brand, Munk Pack – known for creating snacks that are equally as delicious as they are nutritious – announces today the expansion of its Keto Nut & Seed Bars into Kroger and Meijer. The news highlights the brand’s exponential growth in the past year, with sales of Munk Pack’s Keto Nut & Seed Bars growing more than 600 percent in the conventional channel, while dollar velocities for the product line also grew by more than 100 percent in the same period.

Consumers can find Munk Pack’s Keto Nut & Seed Bar in Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, and Caramel Sea Salt in more than 850 Kroger stores nationally and over 250 Meijer stores across the midwest. Munk Pack’s Keto Granola Bar is now also available in select Meijer locations.

Munk Pack was born when husband-wife duo Tobias and Michelle Glienke had a difficult time finding delicious and nutritious low-sugar snacks on the market. This retail expansion underscores the amazing growth that Munk Pack has seen and the increasing consumer appetite for low-sugar, low-carb, keto-friendly snacks. Munk Pack uses innovative ingredients, such as the natural sweetener allulose, so consumers can enjoy the treats they love without the negative health effects that are often associated with sugar or sugar alcohol consumption. Offering a superior nutritional profile, each bar has less than 1g of sugar, no sugar alcohols or artificial flavors, and no more than 3g of net carbohydrates.

“Our goal for Munk Pack is to make it easy and enjoyable for families to incorporate wholesome, well-balanced foods into their everyday routine. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to show consumers throughout the country just how delicious low-sugar snacking can really be thanks to our launch into Kroger and Meijer,” said Tobias and Michelle Glienke, co-founders of Munk Pack.

Munk Pack is available for purchase on www.munkpack.com and in retailers nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, and Publix, as well as on Amazon. For more info, visit munkpack.com and follow along on social media at @munkpack.

