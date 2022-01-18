College Football Hall of Fame and Microsoft Enter Multiyear Agreement

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is proud to announce Microsoft as its newest Official Partner. With the multiyear agreement, Microsoft will be the exclusive technology solution behind the museum's digital outreach, interactive software and industry-leading fan experience.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Microsoft as we constantly seek to elevate the memorable experiences we create for college football fans across the country,” says Kimberly Beaudin, President and CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame. "Microsoft is bringing incredible technology solutions and deep experience from their football partner team to the Hall which helps us advance our mission and strengthen our position as the national home of college football.”

In addition to powering the cutting-edge experience, Microsoft is collaborating with the Hall of Fame to develop a custom technology curriculum for students and educators and fund an annual technology internship at the Hall.

Home Team Gets Stronger

Microsoft's focus and commitment to Atlanta's technology and business community continues to grow. The company purchased a 90-acre parcel of land for a future campus at Quarry Yards and Quarry Hills. Microsoft also has plans for a new data center region in Douglas and Fulton Counties. The multiyear agreement follows the company's recent completion of its new office space in Atlantic Yards this year.

"Microsoft is committed to building enduring foundations in Atlanta. Our connection to a culturally iconic non-profit like College Football Hall of Fame supports our community-driven approach to growth in the region,” shares Michael Ford, Corporate Vice President of Global Workplace Services at Microsoft. "Kimberly and her team have done a tremendous job of creating an unforgettable fan experience at the Hall of Fame. We look forward to supporting them as they educate future generations about the game and inspire them to reach for their goals.”

About the College Football Hall of Fame

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is a 94,256-square-foot attraction located in the heart of Atlanta's sports, entertainment and tourism district. Adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park, the Hall provides visitors with a highly immersive, interactive and engaging experience using a blend of historic college football artifacts and state-of-the-art, interactive multimedia exhibits. The National Football Foundation (NFF) launched the Hall in 1951 to stand as one of the nation's premier sports shrines, immortalizing the game's greatest players and coaches as positive role models for future generations. Atlanta Hall Management, Inc., partnered with the NFF to construct and operate the Hall of Fame attraction, which provides a platform for community outreach, education, and character development initiatives, as well as serves as one of Atlanta's premier special event spaces. For more information on the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, which was named by Unique Events as a Top Pick for Large Gathering Venues in the US and Canada as well as TripAdvisor ® Certificate of Excellence recipient, please visit www.cfbhall.com.