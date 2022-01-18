Amagma Therapeutics Announces Strategic Partnership with Innovent Biologics in Inflammatory Diseases

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amagma Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics for inflammatory diseases, today announced a license option agreement with Innovent Biologics, Inc. (HKEX: 01801) (“Innovent”) for up to three enzyme specific inhibitors derived from Amagma’s proprietary SEIZMIC™ Platform.

Amagma’s SEIZMIC™ Platform (SElective Inhibition of enZymes through structural and Molecular Insights and Conformations) leverages a structure-based approach to identify highly selective antibodies which inhibit dysregulated proteases and other enzymes of interest.

The collaboration will allow Innovent to access novel, first-in-class molecules for inflammatory disorders with little to no existing treatment options. Amagma will secure clinical manufacturing for its lead programs and gain a proven regional partner with extensive expertise in protein engineering and manufacturing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent will be responsible for the manufacture of the three programs through a Phase 2 study and, if Innovent exercises its option, research, development, and commercialization of each program in Greater China.

Amagma will continue to be responsible for global research and development prior to option exercise and ex-China research, development and commercialization thereafter.

Amagma is eligible to receive development, approval, and commercial milestones if Innovent exercises the options. Amagma may also receive royalties on net sales of any commercial products in the territory.

“This transaction highlights an innovative approach to securing manufacturing expertise in exchange for insights into novel disease biology from our SEIZMIC™ platform,” said Tillman Gerngross, Ph.D., Co-founder, Chairman, Amagma Therapeutics. “Innovent has demonstrated themselves to be an excellent partner with robust capabilities and strong execution. We look forward to working with Innovent to potentially advance these novel therapies.”

About Amagma Therapeutics

Amagma Therapeutics is developing precision antibody therapeutics against inflammatory diseases which have proven to be intractable by other approaches. A number of these serious illnesses are driven by overactive extracellular proteases which can compromise organ function and fuel inflammation. The Company’s SEIZMIC proprietary discovery platform enables screening and development of highly selective antibodies that can inhibit dysfunctional enzyme activity. Amagma was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur scientists Leonard Zon and Tillman Gerngross. Amagma is based in Waltham, MA. For more information, visit www.amagmatx.com.