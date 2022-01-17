Tender Retail and Blackhawk Network Announce Expansion of Solution-Oriented Partnership

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tender Retail, a leader in middleware payment solutions for enterprise retail and quick-service restaurant chains, and Blackhawk Network, a global financial technology company, announced a new commercial relationship to help retailers expand their in-store payment options as well as modernize promotional offers and discounts, while streamlining in-store operations and lowering the cost of payment acceptance.

The expanded agreement with Blackhawk Network enables Tender Retail to diversify its existing features and payment options for merchants looking for ways to provide better buying experiences and reach untapped spending power. The two market leaders will combine their expertise to develop solutions around features like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and integrate alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets from global providers.

Tender Retail has partnered with Blackhawk Network since 2006, delivering prepaid gift card payment integration to enterprise merchants. “We are very excited to strengthen our relationship with Blackhawk to continue to develop enhanced payment options and meet the diverse and rapidly changing demands of consumers,” said Greg Whitnell, Executive Vice President of Tender Retail.

Receiving discounts, deals, and rewards is a key driver of loyalty and motivation for shoppers, regardless of the brand or channel. Blackhawk Network brings decades of experience in executing solutions for retailers and companies of consumer product goods. The pre-integrated solutions can help enterprise merchants track engagement to redemption end-to-end, target specific or a group of products, facilitate faster reconciliation and settlement, as well as reduce negative top-line revenue impact generated by discounts such as coupons.

"As the customer loyalty and retail landscapes adapt to support global consumers in an omnichannel environment, we are proud to be leading the charge of this innovation alongside Tender Retail,” said Cory Gaines, CPO, Blackhawk Network. “We look forward to collaborating to bring new solutions to our network of partners to further shift the retail payments landscape."

About Tender Retail

The Tender Retail payment solution is currently embedded into over 100 leading POS solutions and hundreds of thousands of merchant locations throughout North America, including Fortune 500 companies. With direct to bank processing with major North American payment processors, its flexible and semi-integrated payment solution allows enterprise merchants to choose the PIN Pad of their choice and the payment processor they want to work with. Find out more about the Tender Retail middleware payment solutions at www.TenderRetail.com.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through prepaid products, technologies, and networks that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty, and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.