StrikeUP 2022 opens registration to women entrepreneurs across Canada

COBOURG, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women entrepreneurs across Canada can now register for free to participate in StrikeUP 2022, hosted by Northumberland CFDC in partnership with The Scotiabank Women Initiative® and Export Development Canada. StrikeUP 2022 is a free digital conference on March 3, 2022, featuring keynotes, panels, workshops, learning labs, chatrooms, networking and support resources as the kick-off and signature event to launch International Women’s Month.

The theme of StrikeUP 2022 is ‘Decision Points’, - supporting women entrepreneurs through critical milestones in their entrepreneurial journey. Featured speakers include: Joanna Griffiths, Founder and CEO of Knixwear; Jennifer Harper, Founder and CEO of Cheekbone Beauty; Suzie Yorke, Founder and CEO of Love Good Fats; Teara Fraser, Founder and CEO of Iskwew Air; and Amber Mac, President of Amber Mac Media Inc.

“StrikeUP 2022 is expected to bring together more than 5,000 women entrepreneurs and 150 partners with a united vision of equity and inclusive economic growth through entrepreneurship,” said Wendy Curtis, Executive Director of Northumberland CFDC and Co-Founder of StrikeUP. “This year’s program creates a welcoming and exciting virtual space for women entrepreneurs who are focused on taking decisive action at the personal, business and collective level, in order to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future together.”

”We are proud to support StrikeUP, Canada’s flagship digital conference that celebrates inclusive economic growth for women entrepreneurs,” said Sloane Muldoon, Senior Vice President, Retail Performance, Scotiabank and Co-chair of The Scotiabank Women Initiative. “The Scotiabank Women Initiative and StrikeUP share a commitment to empower women entrepreneurs by providing education, growth and funding opportunities.”

"EDC is pleased to join efforts with StrikeUP and industry partners to inspire, educate and enable women entrepreneurs to help their businesses grow and succeed internationally," said Julie Pottier, Senior Vice-President, Small Business, Commercial Markets and Partnerships, EDC. "It's through collaborative events like these that we can help advance the interests of women entrepreneurs who still face barriers to trade and work together to positively impact our economy and our communities."

StrikeUP 2022 is supported by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES). The conference is available with French captions and simultaneous sign interpretation and will open with a traditional welcome by Elder Claudette Commanda, an Algonquin Anishinabe from Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation.

Visit www.strikeup.ca for full conference details and free registration.

About StrikeUP

StrikeUP is Canada's flagship digital conference uniting women entrepreneurs and the women entrepreneurship ecosystem, with a united vision of equity and inclusive economic growth through entrepreneurship. Founded by Northumberland CFDC and presented in partnership with The Scotiabank Women Initiative ® and Export Development Canada, StrikeUP 2022 showcases the diversity and ambition of Canada’s women entrepreneurs through an accessible program focused on growth, funding, networking, digital adoption and global opportunities. Find out more about StrikeUP’s mission, vision, and community at strikeup.ca.