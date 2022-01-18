TheraVet Strengthens Its Sales Organisation in France by Signing an Important Distribution Agreement for BIOCERA-VET®

GOSSELIES, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

TheraVet (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET) (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a biotech company developing pioneering treatments for osteoarticular disease in pets, announced today the signature of a non-exclusive commercial distribution agreement for its BIOCERA-VET® bone substitute in France with the veterinary co-operative Centravet, one of France’s leading wholesaler/distributors of animal health products. The agreement covers the BIOCERA-VET®-Bone Surgery (BS) and BIOCERA-VET®-Osteosarcoma (OSA) product lines.

TheraVet is continuing its product lines commercial roll-out across strategic regions. This involves the setup of own sales forces and the signing of partnerships with top-tier distributors capable of speeding up the roll-out by providing comprehensive geographical coverage. As part of this strategy, after announcing the launch of BIOCERA-VET®-BS in October and BIOCERA-VET®-OSA in December, TheraVet is strengthening its sales organization by signing a distribution agreement with Centravet, one of France’s largest distributors of animal health products, counting more than 5,000 French veterinarians among its clients.

TheraVet has now an important leverage for the commercialisation of BIOCERA-VET® product line in Europe’s second-largest pet market, with a population of 22 million dogs and cats1.

Enrico Bastianelli, TheraVet’s CEO, said: “This agreement with a top-tier partner like Centravet will give BIOCERA-VET® a major boost in the French market. It is an excellent example of the commercial strategy that we are implementing in key countries: deploying our own sales force in order to maintain links with veterinarians, while relying on distributors with powerful networks in order to accelerate product penetration.”

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

About Centravet

Centravet is a veterinary co-operative, wholesaler/distributor and distribution centre. It provides veterinarians with logistics services, business support and digital solutions to help them develop their practices.

