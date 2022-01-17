Renew and Western Dental Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to High Quality, Affordable Anchored Denture Solution

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two innovative national leaders in oral healthcare are teaming up in a strategic partnership to make high-quality implant supported removable anchored dentures more accessible and affordable. Renew, LLC (“Renew”), known for its expertise in implant supported removable anchored dentures, and Western Dental & Orthodontics (“Western Dental”), one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly establish Renew Anchored Dentures surgical centers in California and Texas.

Anchored dentures are held in place by firmly attaching to dental implants. They are rapidly becoming a preferred solution for denture wearers and those with missing or failing teeth, enabling more confident smiles and more pleasant dining experiences.

“We wanted to reach as many people as possible and give them a high-quality solution they could afford, while maintaining a superior patient experience. Our strategic partnership with Western Dental will allow that reach to expand immediately and we can’t wait to start helping those in need,” says Dr. Don Miloni, the founder of Renew.

“Western Dental, and its affiliate Brident Dental in Texas, prides itself on being a full-service Dental Home where more than 2 million patients a year get high-quality, affordable oral health services of all kinds,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental. “Our alliance with Renew will enable us to more rapidly offer implant supported removable anchored denture solutions to our patients, helping them have better health and a better quality of life, while getting treated like family.”

The joint mission of the Renew / Western Dental alliance is to help restore oral health and function to patients using Renew’s innovative and proprietary, 100% digital denture system – the only digitally developed removable anchored denture solution that, for qualified patients, can be performed in a one-day procedure. It allows patients the ability to transform their lives at a fraction of the market cost while enjoying peace of mind with a lifetime guarantee.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to work with a first-class team like Western Dental, who can lend their expertise and access to experienced Oral Surgeons to provide care to many of those patients served by Western’s offices,” said Peter Abruzzo, President of Renew. “Together with Western Dental, we will bring Renew to more communities and change lives, one smile at a time.”

About Renew:

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Renew Anchored Dentures was created by Dr. Don Miloni, a dental industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, and a founder of ClearChoice. Led by Peter Abruzzo, who shares over 35 years of business expertise and a track record of driving multimillion-dollar revenue growth across diverse retail sectors, Renew brings together a team of doctors, clinical staff, and seasoned corporate professionals who are solely focused on changing people’s lives for the better. Renew provides patients who have unstable dentures, or those suffering with missing and failing teeth, with advanced implant supported removable anchored denture treatments at an affordable price. The Renew Anchored Denture solution, currently offered through Centers in Northwest Denver, Southeast Denver, Colorado Springs, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Kansas City, Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale, provides patients a renewed sense of wellbeing, a renewed outlook on life, and a renewed sense of confidence. For more information, please visit https://renewsmiles.com/.

About Western Dental:

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 353 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and Nevada. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offices provide orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient, full-service “Dental Home.” All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1- 800-6-DENTAL.