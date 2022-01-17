Tennis Star Alex de Minaur and GKG’s FairMarkets Announce Sponsorship

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Australia's No.1 male professional tennis singles player Alex de Minaur and FairMarkets, the investment house that is part of GKG Financial Holdings (GKG), have signed a global sponsorship agreement.

The partnership brings together one of the sport’s rising stars, who is tipped for future Grand Slam success, and FairMarkets, a fast-growing, challenger brand with aspirations to become one of the top-ranked investment platforms for retail investors globally.

Under the tie-up, Alex will carry FairMarkets branding while participating in the Australian Open and other Grand Slam and ATP events during the course of 2022. He will participate in FairMarkets publicity events and will raise awareness of the partnership to his fans and more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, the social media platform.

Engin Cubukcu, the Chair of GKG said: “ We are delighted to be supporting Alex during what promises to be an exciting season for him, and a successful year for us. Alex is firmly established as Australia’s number-one male tennis player and is challenging the sport’s top-ranked players globally. Similarly, FairMarkets is a great local brand active in Australia, and we look forward to continuing to develop FairMarkets into an international multi-product investment house and the number-one choice for investors worldwide.”

Alex stated: “ I am thrilled to have received this support from FairMarkets, one of the most respected brands in its field. This year promises to be a very exciting one for me, starting with the Australian Open, and I am very much looking forward to collaborating with FairMarkets during 2022.”

The 22-year-old player reached a career high ranking of 15 in June 2021 and has won five ATP titles to date. He captured his maiden title in his hometown of Sydney in 2019 and has won titles on four different continents. He ended the 2021 season as Australia’s top-ranked men’s singles player for a fourth consecutive year.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About FairMarkets

FairMarkets Trading Pty Ltd. is an investment house regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), offering a wide range of financial instruments including FX, commodities, precious metals, energy, crypto, and indices. The Company provides traders access to financial products from across the globe. For more information, visit https://fair.markets/

About Global Kapital Group

Founded in the UK in 2010, Global Kapital Group now has 35 offices and affiliated offices in 21 countries, serving clients from more than 100 countries around the world, spanning the US, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. The Group is built on four business verticals, comprising a global multi-asset investment platform (digital trading and investment services), credit services (a fintech business providing digital lending services), payment services (online payment solutions) and a venture capital business. For more information, visit www.gkg.com