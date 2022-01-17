Alpha Blue Ocean Announces Financing Commitment of 14 Million CAD With Halo Collective

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Blue Ocean, the family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse, is delighted to announce the launch of a new partnership with Halo Collective, a leading, vertically integrated global cannabis company.

Alpha Blue Ocean (“ABO”), the family-office founded by Pierre Vannineuse is proud to support the growth of Halo Collective (“Halo”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis company that grows, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flowers, oils, and concentrates.

With this new CAD14M financing agreement, ABO will financially support Halo's expansion into neurotropic nutraceuticals.

With a systematic concern to be at the forefront of investment in high growth sectors, this financing will reinforce ABO's position as a pioneer and leader in the implementation of alternative financing solutions for small and mid-caps around the globe. The innovative new structure involves a CAD 14m unsecured loan facility in two tranches of CAD 7m each, backed by a convertible debenture facility giving Halo flexibility to control the level of funding required and its dilution.

Amine Nedjai, CEO of Alpha Blue Ocean: "We have been following the evolution of the global cannabis market for some time. Halo Collective is a story, a commitment, a know-how and has proven its resilience in a volatile market. We are very happy to contribute to their development and its efforts to grow its portfolio globally.

Kiran Sidhu, CEO of Halo Collective: “ABO is a very sophisticated family office. They understood Halo Collective’s requirements and built a bespoke financial solution for us that blended debt and equity at Company’s option. In the mid-market we have not found a better financier so well versed in structured finance. Also, they are easy to deal with and highly professional.”

Walied Soliman, Canadian Chair and co-chair of the Special Situations team at Norton Rose Fulbright: “We are proud to have been selected as ABO’s legal counsel on this transaction and thank ABO for putting its trust and confidence in us. Our team has worked hard to help them execute this innovative structure which is ABO’s first for a North American senior exchange listed company.”

Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a pioneer and a significant player in alternative and structured financing in Europe, particularly in the biotechnology and medical technology sectors. In 4 years, the group founded by Pierre Vannineuse has committed to over €1.5bn in financing engagements and has expanded its reach to North American and Asian markets.

For any further information or request for an interview with a manager of Alpha Blue Ocean, please get in touch at pr@abo.co