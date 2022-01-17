Southeastern Grocers elevates Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity with expansion of charitable focus

Southeastern Grocers, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has a long-standing commitment to support causes that are priorities to the diverse communities it serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families and providing relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces the expansion of its charitable giving focus in the new year to support more causes committed to elevating belonging, inclusion and diversity and the local organizations that share the grocer’s passion for celebrating differences and strengthening communities. SEG’s expanded commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity will help the grocer and its charitable arm, SEG Gives Foundation, make a larger impact within its communities while empowering authenticity, educating the broader society and eliminating long-standing barriers.

To commemorate its evolved commitment and honor the incredible legacy of the belonging, inclusion and diversity movement’s trailblazer, SEG is sponsoring today’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation Holiday Grand Parade in its hometown of Jacksonville and plans to further support the diverse communities of the Southeast.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we celebrate our diverse associates, customers and communities and cultivate an environment that champions inclusion and belonging within our company and the unique neighborhoods we serve. Our expanded commitment to advocate for positive change will position us to elevate more deserving, like-minded organizations and support their efforts to create a more equitable society that reflects the ideals Dr. King envisioned nearly 60 years ago.”

SEG is committed to fostering a culture of belonging and inclusion that directly reflects the diverse communities it serves and its broadened commitment reaffirms its steadfast dedication to amplify the voices of underrepresented sectors of the community. In 2020, SEG established the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program to provide essential funding to organizations that equally support inclusivity and take meaningful action to help combat social injustice by bridging the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Since the grant’s inception, SEG has provided 33 nonprofit organizations with $385,000 to help address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity.

Additionally, SEG annually observes and celebrates MLK Day, Black History Month, Juneteenth, Hispanic Heritage Month, Women’s History Month, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Pride Month and Veterans Day. The grocer participated in four Pride festivals throughout its home state of Florida last year and was recognized by the National Diversity Council as a top employer for Latino leaders in response to its extraordinary commitment to Latinos in the workplace. SEG is also a proud member of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, a supporter of the National Diversity Council CEO Antiracism Pledge and an advocate for LGBTQ Workplace Equality as a Corporate Equality Index participant.

To help associates, customers and communities celebrate diversity, SEG launched several initiatives to provide inspiration and opportunities for all community members to break barriers and push for equity, including hosting its first-ever We SEG Conference last year, an event featuring a diverse panel of experts offering educational and interactive insights on developing inclusive workplace environments, training for creating a culture of belonging and other initiatives addressing pertinent and relevant equity concerns. The grocer also received an Impact Award from Progressive Grocer for its dedication to diversity and inclusion, as well as a perfect rating on Glassdoor in the same category.

SEG continues its long-standing commitment to support causes that are priorities to the communities it serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families and providing relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters. SEG, together with the SEG Gives Foundation and generous customers, donated more than $5.5 million back into the community last year to support neighbors in need through various military, health and local community initiatives, including support for local food banks, The American Red Cross, Folds of Honor, the USO, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, children’s hospitals and many more.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.