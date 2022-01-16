Megaport Announces Expansion to Mexico, Bringing Network as a Service (NaaS) and Direct Access to Leading Cloud Services to KIO Networks

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces plans to expand services to Mexico via a partnership with KIO Networks, the country’s largest data centre provider. Cloud connectivity services to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are expected to be available in March 2022 to local enterprises via on-ramps from KIO Networks’ data centres in Mexico City and Queretaro, subject to approvals.

Customers of KIO Networks in Mexico will be able to access Megaport’s leading ecosystem of more than 700 enabled data centres worldwide and over 360 service providers, including 230+ cloud on-ramps from the world's leading clouds such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Businesses in Mexico can seamlessly and directly connect to cloud and IT services on a global level without the need to manage complex network infrastructure.

According to IDC, Mexico is the second largest market in Latin America when it comes to cloud adoption. In the report “IDC Latin America IT Investment Trends 2021,” 39% of organisations in the region plan to invest in the cloud. In Mexico, Microsoft, AWS, and Oracle Cloud have all announced plans for new cloud regions in the past year. The country is also the second largest data center market in Latin America, with the multi-tenant data centre market growing at an expected 22 percent CAGR through 2025, according to an August 2021 report from 451 Research.

KIO Networks has 40 state-of-the-art data centres across Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic, and Spain, as well as 11 edge facilities in Mexico. The company has over 20 megawatts of installed operational capacity.

Megaport’s partnership with KIO Networks will bring strong value to local businesses in Mexico seeking a broad range of service providers and greater access to direct cloud connectivity as they increasingly adopt hybrid cloud and multicloud architectures. Businesses with global IT footprints will also be able to take advantage of Megaport’s presence in KIO Networks data centres in Mexico to connect to public clouds and other services on demand. The ability to provision IT backbone capacity between service regions, cloud regions, and data centres in near real-time via Megaport’s private Software Defined Network accelerates the growth of hybrid cloud and multicloud capabilities globally and supports data growth and localisation of mission-critical applications.

“KIO Networks is excited to offer our customers Megaport’s leading global Network as a Service platform as a quick and easy way to connect their businesses to cloud services for hybrid cloud and multicloud environments inside our data centres in Mexico,” said Santiago Suinaga, Managing Director of KIO Networks. “We believe the partnership gives our customers the agility, flexibility, and scalability they need for their digital transformation initiatives to be successful.”

“Mexico has proven to be one of the leading cloud markets in Latin America and has been growing at a rapid rate over the last several years,” said Vincent English, CEO at Megaport. “Megaport is very excited to partner with KIO Networks to launch our services in Mexico, which will provide the opportunity for our existing customers to grow with Megaport and create new opportunities for Megaport to service businesses in Mexico. We look forward to working with KIO Networks and our cloud partners to meet the growing demand for cloud-based services in Mexico.”

About KIO Networks

KIO Networks is one of the most innovative Information Technology companies in Latin America, offering a broad portfolio of mission-critical information technology infrastructure services. The company operates 40 state-of-the-art data centres with the highest security, availability and density in the region and has a presence in Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and Spain. For more information, visit www.kionetworks.com

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world’s top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.