KIOSK Information Systems and UST to Feature Touchless Vision Checkout Solution at NRF Big Show 2022

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has partnered with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) to create a highly innovative self-service Retail AI Vision Checkout platform. The edge compute infrastructure provides consumers with autonomous 24 X 7 operational store access. The touchless checkout solution includes both voice and gesture-based UI checkout interaction alternatives, combined with flexible payment options (QR code-based payments, app wallets, contactless cards, or cash). The solution will be demonstrated in KIOSK’s booth, #5919, and featured as part of the NRF Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Integration & Personalization Tour.

Keith Pickens, Retail Domain Leader and General Manager - Retail, UST, said, “UST is essentially targeting micro markets, convenience stores, coffee shops and cafeterias with UST Vision Checkout. It’s exceptionally timely and relevant to retailers and their customer base due to our current operating constraints.”

Subhodip Bandyopadhyay, General Manager- Emerging Technology Solutions, UST, commented “Vision Checkout is part of our overall portfolio of Frictionless Solutions; we know one size does not fit all, hence we are the first to introduce HYBRID Autonomous Store where part of the store is fully autonomous, and part of the store (large assortment) is handled through UST Vision Checkout. The benefit we bring with this technology is the capability to efficiently build a store chain database of vision checkout, which can then be deployed to multiple locations simultaneously. The Vision Checkout solution is an out-of-the-box platform. The store’s SKU listings are trained using UST Product Box. Edge-tuned AI engines can detect objects with less than three second transaction times. It provides customers a simple, intelligent, and autonomous self-checkout experience utilizing cutting edge technologies including touchless UI on a reliable digital kiosk. By implementing UST Vision Checkout, customers can experience positive ROI from day one.”

UST Vision Checkout is built in partnership with Intel and hosted in Microsoft Azure Cloud.

Since early 2020, retailers have been sorting through new ways to conduct business during a relentless global pandemic. KIOSK President Kim Kenney added, “As North America’s leader in custom self-service innovation, we’re proud to be a key partner in this effort to bring a truly re-imagined customer self-checkout experience to market. This platform merges UST’s advanced AI vision checkout software with the Intel® Movidius™ Vision Processing Units hardware technology. With KIOSK’s expertise in custom design and IoT remote monitoring of field performance capability, the solution truly marries the best of technology to provide a reliable and scalable solution with compelling and differentiated ways to meet today’s consumer challenges.”

About KIOSK: KIOSK helps organizations digitally transform by enabling automation with self-service solutions to improve the customer experience, while increasing operational and cost efficiencies. With over 27 years of experience and 250,000+ kiosks deployed, KIOSK is the trusted partner of Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients; delivering proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. We offer an innovative portfolio of kiosk solutions along with managed services and IoT capabilities to ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com, 800.509.5471.

About UST: For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. We identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life through our agile approach. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations-delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 28,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact-touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.