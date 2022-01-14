KIOSK Information Systems and Doddle Feature Automated In-store E-commerce Returns Platform at NRF Big Show 2022

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doddle, a leading provider of first and last-mile ecommerce logistics technology, has partnered with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the largest custom self-service solution provider in North America, to introduce a new and fully automated in-store e-commerce returns platform. With the explosive growth of e-commerce, before and during the pandemic, the rate and cost of processing returns has put steep profit pressures on retailers who increasingly rely on online sales. KIOSK and Doddle are revolutionizing the way retailers manage digital returns to improve the customer journey, increase loyalty, reduce costs, and drive greater in-store foot traffic. KIOSK will be featuring the returns platform at the 2022 NRF Big Show in booth #5919.

The small footprint returns platform consists of a transaction kiosk integrated with a smart and secure package drop bin. The return bin is smaller than a traditional mailbox with internal sensors to signal associates to sweep parcels at the right interval. The footprint and price are a fraction of historical locker automation alternatives. A simple and intuitive UI guides the customer through a brief scan and return journey, ending with a return receipt. Returns reason, product ID, and anonymized shopper data are collected for the retailer on each transaction. Store associates are essentially removed from the process, freeing them up to serve and sell.

Doddle Chief Revenue Officer, Dan Nevin noted that “This platform transforms the e-commerce returns process from a substantial challenge into a competitive advantage. Providing a convenient in-store mechanism for customers to quickly process their returns drives significant incremental foot traffic, converting service opportunities to sales with minimal impact on store associates. Without question, frictionless returns strengthen brand loyalty and encourage new purchase confidence.”

KIOSK and Doddle can provide qualified retailers and/or carriers with a number of options to purchase or pilot self-service returns. KIOSK President, Kim Kenney, adds that “Adding field deployment services and KIOSK-led proactive IoT remote monitoring helps us to truly partner with the retailer to ensure exceptional field performance. By owning and acting on real-time system and component-level alerts, KIOSK can optimize performance and ensure an outstanding customer experience. We are very invested in the success of this exciting self-service category, and believe it is going to be truly beneficial to Retailers and their customer base.”

KIOSK and Doddle experts will be in NRF booth #5919 to illustrate the platform and consult on pilot opportunities.

About KIOSK Information Systems: KIOSK helps organizations digitally transform by enabling automation with self-service solutions to improve the customer experience, while increasing operational and cost efficiencies. With over 27 years of experience and 250,000+ kiosks deployed, KIOSK is the trusted partner of Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients; delivering proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. We offer an innovative portfolio of kiosk solutions along with managed services and IoT capabilities to ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com, 800.509.5471.

About Doddle: Doddle helps logistics and ecommerce companies around the world deliver experiences that engage, differentiate and foster customer loyalty for the delivery and return of ecommerce purchases. With years of fulfillment experience in the most advanced e-commerce markets around the world, Doddle helps logistics and e-commerce companies develop the most advanced fulfillment strategies in their markets to improve customer experience, drive sustainable solutions, and increase profitability and efficiency.

Doddle's expertise and technology is used by some of the world's leading retail and logistics companies, including ASOS, Amazon, United States Postal Service and Australia Post. Headquartered in London, the company has offices in the US, Australia, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit doddle.com.