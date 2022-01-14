LSTA Partners with DealCatalyst for Unique Loan Market Events

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) today announced a new partnership with DealCatalyst, bringing together the loan market leadership of the LSTA with the DealCatalyst’s hybrid digital and physical conferencing platform.

“ We have been very impressed by DealCatalyst’s vision of combining in-person events with technology,” says Lee Shaiman, executive Director of LSTA in New York. “ This will add a whole new dimension to our traditional conference program by adding additional deal making capability as part of the event.”

The first event to be held under this partnership will be Middle Market CLO’s and Direct Lending in New York City at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers on June 15th, 2022. Fueled by capital in-flows and the introduction of new market lenders providing collateral, 2021 was a banner year for new Middle Market CLO Issuance totaling nearly US$ 19 billion. Direct lending also experienced an uptick with asset managers providing an attractive source of alternative funding for small and medium sized enterprises (“SME’s”), and for institutional investors as a higher yielding, risk-adjusted return product.

The conference program is being developed by LSTA staff and members in conjunction with DealCatalyst’s Middle Market CLO and Direct Lending Advisory Board. The hybrid format expands the investor audience beyond U.S. borders, to include overseas investors interested in the U.S. market.

In addition to the traditional conference format, the LSTA announced a new series of regional business networking events for the CLO and Leveraged Loans sector. The Covid-19 pandemic has made large-scale gatherings challenging. As an alternative, these events will target the main geographic hubs of CLO manager and investor activity.

“ The last two years have shown that a hybrid approach to business is here to stay,” says Jade Friedensohn, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DealCatalyst. “ Our partnership with LSTA brings together the very best of in-person events with our groundbreaking digital capability for making deals around those events.”

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Relevant and timely content with extensive coverage on the Middle Market CLO and Direct Lending market programmed in conjunction with the LSTA DealCatalyst Middle Market and Direct Lending advisory board.

A full day of robust in-person networking opportunities with a carefully curated balance of issuers and investors.

Deal marketing software included for all participants pre, during and post-event to support the market transaction in a secure and compliant manner.

A series of regional business networking events.

DealCatalyst’s stringent Meet-Safe Covid-19 onsite protocols inclusive of proof of vaccination and a negative test status.

About LSTA:

Since 1995, the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) has been the industry’s premier platform for all participants in the rapidly evolving syndicated lending market. Thanks to its members, who include a who’s who of thought leaders from major firms, industry-wide—including buy-side, sell-side, and supporting services (legal, accounting, consulting, technology, analytics, clearing, and settlement)—the LSTA has remained singularly focused on its core mission: to promote a fair, orderly, efficient, and growing corporate loan market while advancing and balancing the interests of all market participants.

About DealCatalyst:

DealCatalyst is a hybrid digital and physical conferencing platform with a specialized focus on connecting global capital markets via its physical and in-person deal making conferences and deal marketing software.