Orion Group Launches Facilities Maintenance Platform through Partnership with First Choice Facilities

WASHINGTON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services platform backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has partnered with First Choice Facilities, a leading facilities maintenance company, specializing in snow removal and based in Washington, MO. First Choice Facilities is Orion’s first partner in the aggregated facilities maintenance space. This marks the beginning of a national platform that will offer a wide range of self-perform and vendor managed services.

Founded in 2010 by Logan Diebal, First Choice Facilities provides snow removal, landscaping, and exterior services at over 700 sites nationwide, specializing in logistics centers, hospitals, and manufacturing sites. Logan Diebal will continue to serve as the President of First Choice Facilities. Industry veterans Mariah Parmentier, Aaron Price, and Dakota Danielson will continue in their roles leading exceptional teams across First Choice’s service lines. The First Choice team has developed the reputation for exceptional customer service and has grown rapidly within the rapidly evolving facilities maintenance market.

“Logan has built an incredibly dynamic and talented team, leading the industry in snow removal and exterior services. We are excited to combine our resources with First Choice Facilities' expertise to accelerate growth and shape the future of facilities maintenance,” said Isaiah Brown, co-CEO of Orion.

“First Choice has had extraordinary growth throughout the years. Finding the right partner to help us maintain our goals and culture was extremely important to me. We are very excited to partner with Orion and their team. I have always stressed that we are nothing without our employees and Orion shares this mindset. My team and I couldn’t be happier,” says Logan Diebal, founder and president of First Choice Facilities.

“First Choice Facilities has fostered a unique environment where team members, customers and vendors alike are treated with respect and compassion. This has created a remarkable culture of teamwork, trust, and innovation. We are proud to partner with this team,” said Will Adams, co-CEO of Orion.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with leading family-owned service providers. Orion is building national platforms in the commercial facilities maintenance, HVAC & plumbing and landscaping sectors by investing in businesses with strong teams and cultures, and by creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com

About First Choice Facilities

First Choice Facilities ("FCF") began in 2010 as a self-perform snow removal company and has continued to innovate with state-of-the-art technology and operations while also expanding into full-service facility maintenance. FCF combines in-house branches across the country with a premium network of vendors to provide unmatched quality across a range of services. These services include snow management, landscape management, and lot sweeping and repair. FCF serves over 700 sites across the country focusing on distribution centers, hospitals, and manufacturing sites. First Choice Facilities prides itself on partnering with customers to create a holistic solution that will support their long-term needs. We are "First Choice For a Reason".

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the services and software industries. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com.