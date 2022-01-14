Nodle Enters Partnership with Digital Collectible and NFT-Focused Trading Ecosystem, TheXchange, to Enable Secure In-person Networkless Transactions and Proximity Trading

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nodle is entering into a strategic partnership with TheXchange, the global marketplace for buying and trading VirtualStaX today. TheXchange aims to revolutionize the global fan economy through blockchain technology. The collaboration marks the beginning of a new alliance that will scale Nodle’s blockchain IoT network while creating an opportunity for VirtualStaX App users to interact through low connectivity Bluetooth devices. With tremendous public support of VirtualStaX from Global Ambassadors such as NFL’s Drew Brees & Patrick Mahomes, Business & Sports Industry Icon David Meltzer, Music Industry Legend Randy Jackson, Professional Rugby Star Jean de Villiers, eSports Champion Julio Bianchi, and many more soon to be announced, the momentum is quite substantial.

Nodle will provide TheXchange with a patented IP for connectivity, allowing the secure & privacy focused Nodle SDK to run inside the VirtualStaX application. In addition, Nodle’s worldwide IoT network will enable secure in-person and proximity trading within the VirtualStaX App.

TheXchange is designed as the global ‘StaX marketplace,’ featuring TurnCoin as the digital security that facilitates revenue distribution to the TurnCoin holders. At the core, TheXchange collects fees on every StaX sold and traded with 10% of the global-gross revenue allocated to TurnCoin holders monthly, and the remaining 90% distributed to VirtualStaX Issuer(s).

“I really love the concept and think it’s something that is needed and missing today,” said Micha Benoliel, CEO & Co-Founder of Nodle, about TheXchange. “Our partnership allows Nodle to grow its network and overall, the collaboration has immense potential for innovative next steps such as exchanging Nodle Cash with any other issuers of StaX.”

“Connectivity, engagement, and a feeling part of something is the ultimate accomplishment by combining the power of Nodle inside the VirtualStaX App powered by TurnCoin. Now VirtualStaX buyers, sellers, and traders can easily & securely connect with one another; whether waiting for their plane at an airport, walking around a shopping mall or plaza, riding a train, at the office, in school or university, or even real-time at a live sporting event without any friction or extra steps,” noted Nodle’s Head of Strategy and Global Partnerships Brian J. Esposito.

This partnership has the potential to extend beyond connectivity into the Nodle suite of services such as: Nodle Cash (NODL) and Missions embedded in the Nodle Cash app. Nodle Cash (NODL) tokens are awarded for contributing to the Nodle IoT network through missions and can effectively reduce the cost of trading.

“TheXchange and StaX enables talent at any stage of their career - from rising stars to superstars - to put themselves on the map through a global growing fanbase to fund their dreams. It's where tech meets the human spirit," explains Founder and CEO of TheXchange, Rudolf Markgraaff. “We are excited to partner with Nodle and believe that the partnership will provide greater access to connect millions of talented people and their supporters around the world.”

About Nodle:

Nodle is a decentralized IoT (Internet of Things) network on Polkadot providing secure, low-cost connectivity, and data liquidity to connect billions of IoT devices worldwide. The Nodle network is powered by millions of Bluetooth-enabled smartphones that earn Nodle Cash (NODL). Nodle’s powerful IoT stack allows multiple uses including connecting and securing physical assets, tracking lost or valuable items, capturing sensor data, and authenticating security certificates. Nodle provides insights for consumer electronics manufacturers, enterprises, smart cities, the finance industry and more. Since its creation in 2017, Nodle has become one of the world’s largest wireless networks by number of base stations. Join #TheCitizenNetwork by downloading the Nodle Cash app for iOS or Android.

About TurnCoin & TheXchange (VirtualStaX):

Grounded in its vision to help people fund their careers and realize their dreams, TheXchange aims to legitimize the creation, sale and trade of VirtualStaX by providing an integrated ecosystem from where fans and supporters can trade with trust and confidence governed by the GPX algorithm that will create a standard by which to compare the value of one StaX to another.

TheXchange provides a singular platform to attract and maintain the attention of traders, creators, and collectors, while shining a light on amateur talent - something that the current digital collectable and NFT open market does not offer. The platform has been methodically planned and developed over the last three years.

VirtualStaX is launching Q1-2022.

TurnCoin is available for investment on TurnCoin.com in partnership with securitize.io as the registered transfer agent.

For further information visit: www.TurnCoin.com