BLESSED MOON, Korean Skincare Brand, Expands Into Global Markets With Vitamin Eye Cream ‘Eye Kit’

BUSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BLESSED MOON (CEO: Eun Bin Moon), a popular skincare brand in Korea, expands into overseas markets with its vitamin eye cream ‘Eye Kit’.

Consisted of an eye cream ‘Eye Kit’, a moisture cream ‘Water Kit’ and a cleansing foam ‘Clean Kit’, the flagship Vita Kit line products can sufficiently supply fresh vitamins to skin as they are contained in capsule containers of a new concept that help vitamins less corrupt. Melted 15 different vitamins in green tea water, these products can soothe fragile skin while supplying nutrition. Vita Kit products are mega-hit commodities with the sale of more than 1,000 kits a day at its online shopping mall alone.

Containing 5 different vitamins, including Vitamin A, B, C, E and P, that are good for skin, Eye Kit delivers a super antioxidant effect. Having earned popularity with only customer reviews, Eye Kit is widely recognized in Korea for its compact design and definite effects. It also captivates the hearts of women around the world as it expands into overseas markets, starting with Letoile in Russia and WESTFIELD GLÒRIES Mall in Spain.

Since the launch of its brand in 2018, BLESSED MOON has been growing fast. Trendy design and atmosphere and outstanding product quality of BLESSED MOON are keys to its strong growth amid the sluggish growth of the beauty industry. With young women in 10s-30s of ages as major customers by winning hearts of Millennials and Generation Z, the synonym of candidness, BLESSED MOON achieved 10-fold growth in a year.

For more information on BLESSED MOON, visit its website (https://blessedmoon.com/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/blessedmoon_cosmetics/)