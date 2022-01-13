Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship: Canada’s First All-Women MMA League Debuts 15 January 2022

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship (PAWFC) launches its first event. PAWFC hopes to raise the industry standard by compensating fighters far above the norm and providing a place where women in MMA can thrive.

Pallas Athena will launch its first event at the Grey Eagle Event’s Centre on the Tsuu T’ina Nation at 2 p.m. with streaming available. General Manager Jennica Wheeler, and Fight Manager and MMA veteran Charmain Tweet are available as spokespeople.

Members of the media in Calgary are invited to join the following press conference: