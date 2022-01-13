AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) for the members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (Mayfield Village, OH) [NYSE: PGR]. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) for Progressive, the parent holding company, and all Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) on Progressive’s senior and preferred stock issuances. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of Protective Insurance Company (Carmel, IN) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, collectively known as Protective Insurance Corporation Group (Protective). AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of National Continental Insurance Company (National Continental) (Bohemia, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of Progressive reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Progressive’s risk-adjusted capitalization benefits from consistently favorable underwriting results and reliable levels of investment income. These results reflect a seasoned and stable management team, efficient multi-channel distribution platform and innovative underwriting and claims-handling technology; the latter exemplified by the continued development and incorporation of usage-based technologies. In addition, Progressive continues to experience strong premium growth, reflective of its widespread brand recognition, sophisticated pricing schemes and expansion efforts namely through its recent acquisition of Protective. Based on its five-year average combined ratio, Progressive continues to outperform AM Best’s private passenger standard auto composite despite the impacts of increased frequency and severity trends throughout the automobile insurance industry, due mainly to its sophisticated data mining and risk-to-rate matching. However, recent loss reserve development trends have been modestly adverse due to the aforementioned auto challenges, as well as reopened personal injury protection claims and deficiencies in the property book. Furthermore, Progressive maintains high underwriting leverage relative to industry averages; however, it has traditionally done so while consistently producing favorable underwriting results with low levels of volatility.

The ratings of Protective reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. Additionally, the ratings reflect strategic advantages gained through the affiliation with Progressive.

The ratings of National Continental reflect the company’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. Additionally, the ratings recognize the financial strength, infrastructure and technological capabilities afforded as a subsidiary of Progressive.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of The Progressive Corporation:

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Progressive Northern Insurance Company

Progressive Northwestern Insurance Company

Progressive Specialty Insurance Company

Progressive Preferred Insurance Company

Progressive Classic Insurance Company

Progressive American Insurance Company

Progressive Gulf Insurance Company

Progressive Bayside Insurance Company

Progressive Mountain Insurance Company

Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company

Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corp.

Progressive Michigan Insurance Company

Progressive Security Insurance Company

Progressive West Insurance Company

Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company

Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Progressive Marathon Insurance Company

Progressive Max Insurance Company

Progressive Advanced Insurance Company

Progressive Universal Insurance Company

Progressive Premier Insurance Company of Illinois

Progressive Paloverde Insurance Company

Progressive Select Insurance Company

Progressive Garden State Insurance Company

Progressive Express Insurance Company

Progressive Property Insurance Company

Progressive Choice Insurance Company

Progressive Freedom Insurance Company

Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company

American Strategic Insurance Corp.

ASI Assurance Corp.

ASI Home Insurance Corp.

ASI Lloyds

ASI Preferred Insurance Corp.

ASI Select Insurance Corp

Blue Hill Specialty Insurance Company

Drive New Jersey Insurance Company

Mountain Laurel Assurance Company

United Financial Casualty Company

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for Protective Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries:

Sagamore Insurance Company

Protective Specialty Insurance Company

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with a stable outlook for National Continental Insurance Company.

The Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) and the following Long-Term IRs of The Progressive Corporation have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

The Progressive Corporation—

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 2.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

-- “a” (Excellent) on $300 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

-- “a” (Excellent) on $550 million 4.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.20% senior unsecured notes, due 2030

-- “a” (Excellent) on $400 million 6.250% senior unsecured notes, due 2032

-- “a” (Excellent) on $350 million 4.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2044

-- “a” (Excellent) on $400 million 3.7% senior unsecured notes, due 2045

-- “a” (Excellent) on $850 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes, due 2047

-- “a” (Excellent) on $600 million 4.2% senior unsecured notes, due 2048

-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2050

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $500 million 5.375% cumulative preferred stock

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.