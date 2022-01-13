University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper Outlining Strategy for Women’s Lifelong Employability

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces the release of a whitepaper examining how women can reassess and strategize lifelong employability following workplace evolutions that occurred during the pandemic.

Authored by Bobbie Murray, Ph.D., associate research chair of the Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR) at University of Phoenix, the whitepaper positions lifelong employability for women as an investment managed with mindfulness and purpose and influenced by the career attitudes and skills shown to be more valued by women. Employability constructs highlighted by the paper include reinvention, resilience, reframing, and resolve.

“Empowerment for women in the workplace is about having control over life decisions, having a strategic road map with goals and objectives that lay a path for work,” states Murray. “As women continue to navigate the changing landscape of employability, self-reflection will play an important role in the perceptions of work, self-worth, and well-being.”

Murray is a practitioner in the field of Industrial-Organizational Psychology and currently serves as a Director of Staff for the United States Air Force where she is the human capital optimization consultant and strategic advisor to the installation commander at a complex, multi-mission military installation serving the nuclear, space, and research community. She completed her doctorate in Industrial-Organizational Psychology with the University of Phoenix in 2018. Murray specializes in recruitment, selection and placement, training and development, performance measurement, workplace motivation and reward systems, quality of work life, the structure of work and human factors, and organizational development to include strategic planning design and execution.

The full whitepaper is available at the Career InstituteTM webpage or as a direct link here.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About the Career Optimism Index™

The Career Optimism Index™ study is one of the most comprehensive studies of Americans’ personal career perceptions to-date. The University of Phoenix Career Institute will conduct this research annually to provide insights on current workforce trends and to help identify solutions to support and advance American careers. For the first annual study, more than 5,000 U.S adults were surveyed about how they feel about their careers at this moment in time, including their concerns, their challenges, and the degree to which they are optimistic about core aspects of their careers, their advancement in the future. The study was conducted among a diverse, nationally representative, sample of U.S. adults among a robust sample to allow for gender, generational, racial, and socioeconomic differences and includes additional analysis of workers in the top twenty media markets across the country to uncover geographic nuances.

