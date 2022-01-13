La Française de l'Énergie: Significant Value Increase for the Abandoned Mine Methane (AMM) Gas Reserves Certified in Hauts-de-France, Reinforcing the Development Potential of the Group

PONTPIERRE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, announces a new certification of its 2P abandoned mine gas (AMM) reserves on the two concessions held in the Hauts-de-France’s region.

While 360 ​​million m3 have already been captured and monetize through the production of gas and green electricity over the last 4 years, this new certification carried out by DMT (Tüv Nord group) now shows AMM reserves of 3.6 billion m3 (21.6 TWh), thus confirming the significant potential for the capture and recovery of mine gas, well above the current objective set at 49.5 MW of installed capacity in the Franco-Belgian basin by the end of 2022.

La Francaise de l'Energie anticipates that more than 3 million tonnes of CO2eq emissions will be avoided annually through the capture of AMM and the installation of new cogeneration units in Hauts-de-France and Belgium. This development will reinforce the company’s positioning as the leading contributor to the region’s fight against Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. This exceptional positive impact on the Hauts-de-France region makes LFDE one of the main players in the territory's ecological transition.

The rise in energy prices significantly increases the value of the Lorraine gas

Moreover, in the context of structural increases in energy prices, the net asset value (NAV) of the Lorraine gas is now estimated at € 318 million1, a sharp increase compared to the 2018 certification carried out by MHA (Sproule). The certified reserves which amount to 6.7 billion m3 of gas (1P, 2P, 3P) and its recovery in short circuits aim to replace the imported energy with local low-carbon energy in the Grand Est region.

La Française de l'Energie confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of € 35 million and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

About La Française de l’Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is a carbon negative energy producer, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

