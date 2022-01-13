Half-Year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement

PARIS--()--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021:

  • 387,113 shares
  • Euro 2,117,993.06

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

  • 345,930 shares
  • Euro 2,389,808.95

At June 30, 2021, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

  • 145,957 shares
  • Euro 4,219,031.73

In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 are presented below:

 

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount in euros

Purchases

7,400

2,780,334

26,069,716.715

Sales

7,425

2,539,178

23,968,985.27

 

Contacts

Mercialys

Contacts

Mercialys