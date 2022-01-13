Half-Year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021:

387,113 shares

Euro 2,117,993.06

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

345,930 shares

Euro 2,389,808.95

At June 30, 2021, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

145,957 shares

Euro 4,219,031.73

In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 are presented below: