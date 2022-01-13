Datamatics Enters in a Long-term Strategic Partnership With PSI Services for Customer Management Solutions

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with PSI Services (PSI), a global leader in workforce solutions. As part of this engagement, Datamatics will provide Customer Management Solutions through a combination of Remote Proctoring, Customer Support and Technical Support. This will be an omni-channel support via voice, chat and email; offered as a 24/7 service from Datamatics centers across India and The Philippines.

PSI is a global leader in secure, data-driven solutions and delivers best-in-class assessment content through next generation technology and a science-based approach to testing across sectors, including certification, education and licensure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with the changing business models, PSI was looking for a partner that can scale fast with quality resources to support their exponential business demand. Datamatics scaled its agents supporting PSI in record time, delivering millions of tests and assessments per year, globally. The partnership between PSI and Datamatics has been further strengthened with signing of the long-term contract.

Speaking on the occasion, Raashid Siddique, Senior Vice President, Global Operations at PSI, said, "Datamatics has demonstrated a great degree of flexibility and scalability in supporting PSI's needs. We are extremely impressed with Datamatics' technical prowess, process understanding, and customer focus. We see Datamatics as a long-term strategic partner to PSI."

Sandeep Arora, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Customer Management & Consulting, Datamatics, said, "Datamatics with its deep understanding of customer management and expertise in digital technology has been able to deliver superior and consistent Customer and Candidate Experience. We are happy to be part of PSI’s expansion journey and look forward to a long-term and a mutually win-win partnership.”

Datamatics understands the customer’s need of having superior and consistent customer experiences across the entire customer journey cycle. Datamatics’ Customer Management Solutions leverage digital interventions, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI/ML driven automations apart from customer insighting, at each stage, offering much beyond conventional contact center solutions.

About PSI Services

PSI is a global leader in secure, data-driven workforce solutions, providing best-in-class assessment content through next generation technology. PSI’s Credentialing solutions deliver a science -based approach to testing across sectors, including certification, education and licensure. Leveraging innovative technology, PSI’s proven test delivery model features world-class security, test development, multi-modal and online proctoring and professional services. For more than 70 years, PSI has been a trusted provider to the world’s leading corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies, and leading academic institutions. www.psionline.com

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

