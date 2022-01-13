Simulations Plus Enters New Collaboration with Leading Animal Health Company

LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods industries, today announced a new funded collaboration with a large animal health company to both validate current animal physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) models and to add critical new species to the GastroPlus® platform.

Dr. Viera Lukacova, division chief scientific officer of Simulations Plus, said: “Our GastroPlus software has pioneered the application of PBPK modeling to simulate the exposure of pharmaceutical drugs and environmental chemicals in animals, and the advanced methodologies available today have served as a foundational element for companies in their pursuit of impactful alternatives to animal testing. This new collaboration will extend GastroPlus functionality to modern animal agriculture and support veterinary medicine and food production research. We are excited to begin working with our partner and leverage their expertise and the unique data they will be sharing to develop the next generation of tools which will promote the health and welfare of animals and the general public.”

“Expansion of our technologies into animal health markets, and the academic laboratories and regulatory agencies which support and oversee them, is an important milestone for our company,” added John DiBella, division president, Simulations Plus. “The GastroPlus brand is incredibly strong, and I’m confident that the scientifically sound approaches taken by our talented team and our partner will result in valuable new models and best practice recommendations that will reinforce the platform’s position. The importance of these collaborations cannot be overstated, and we will continue to pursue future collaborations across our entire suite of software programs to drive innovation and advance modeling and simulation science.”

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report

