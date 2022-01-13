Amanda Kloots to Appear in Skechers Footwear & Apparel Campaigns

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, announced that the brand has signed television personality, dancer and fitness entrepreneur Amanda Kloots to join the Company’s team of renowned ambassadors. Kloots will appear in a multi-platform campaign supporting the global lifestyle and performance brand’s footwear and apparel offering throughout North America.

“As a mom and businesswoman, I’m grateful for how comfortable Skechers are so I can focus on my day—and the fact that they offer the total package with shoes and apparel makes this brand a perfect fit for my active lifestyle,” said Amanda Kloots. “Through my years of dancing and training, I’ve learned how important it is to treat your body well—which is why I’m thrilled to represent their comfort technology offerings. These collections, including Max Cushioning for my first campaign, are so incredible, they feel like they were designed just for me—and I’m excited to share that experience with women everywhere.”

“Amanda is an inspiration on so many levels. Her roots in fitness and growing national fame as a beloved media personality make her a wonderful ambassador for our brand,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “She’s charismatic, honest and fearless in a way that has endeared millions to her. We’re confident that she will continue to reach new heights in all of her professional and personal pursuits, and we’re looking forward to outfitting her in Skechers’ latest comfort technologies along the way.”

A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots has performed on stage, film and television for over 17 years. Her love of dance and fitness led her to work and lead classes at one of New York's premier fitness studios. In 2016, Kloots launched the first of her entrepreneurships—developing her AK! Fitness brand, which features jump ropes and dance mixed with cross training to create a unique full-body workout. Over the past year, she released her memoir, the New York Times bestseller "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero" and competed on the 30th season of “Dancing with The Stars,” and is now co-host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show “The Talk.”

Kloots joins a roster of Skechers ambassadors that includes fellow fitness guru Brooke Burke and NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace, as well as a slate of athletic icons such as Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, former quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo, former defensive end and broadcaster Howie Long, former wide receiver and sports analyst Cris Carter, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and golfer Brooke Henderson.

An industry leader in comfort known for developing innovative technologies and materials, Skechers offers a wide range of signature features including its patented Skechers Arch Fit Technology™, Skechers Max Cushioning Technology™, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology™, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology™ and Skechers Stretch Fit Technology™. The Company’s footwear and apparel collections are available in Skechers retail stores as well as skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,170 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, India, Japan, the Philippines, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

