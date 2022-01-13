GBK Collective Partners With Qualtrics to Advise Customers on Analytics, Brand Experience

GBK Collective and Qualtrics are partnering to help leading brands apply real-time analytics and predictive insights to make smarter decisions using the Qualtrics XM Platform™. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GBK Collective and Qualtrics are partnering to help leading brands apply real-time analytics and predictive insights to make smarter decisions using the Qualtrics XM Platform™. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GBK Collective, a leading marketing strategy, consumer behavior and analytics consultancy, today announced a partnership with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, to provide brand advisory services to Qualtrics customers. Through the partnership, GBK will work with customers to apply real-time analytics and predictive insights to make smarter decisions using the Qualtrics XM Platform™.

“GBK and Qualtrics both have solid roots in the world of academia and share a common vision when it comes to applying better data, insights and expertise to help leading brands solve problems, improve decision making and create sustainable growth,” said GBK CEO Jon Greenwood. “Together with Qualtrics, we’re applying real-time data and analytics methodologies to deliver actionable business intelligence, further building on the value of the Qualtrics XM Platform.”

Qualtrics BrandXM™, built on the Qualtrics XM Platform, empowers organizations to quickly make insightful decisions that drive brand impact and have a constant pulse on the competitive landscape to stay ahead of market trends. The partnership with GBK provides Qualtrics customers with another layer of expertise and analysis to improve organizations’ brand tracking programs even further, unlocking new insights and analytics to inform key decisions from product and customer experience improvements to campaign effectiveness.

“As consumer expectations continue to evolve, brands need a differentiated strategy to help them deliver experiences that create meaningful connections with their customers,” said R.J. Filipski, Global Head of Ecosystem at Qualtrics. “With Qualtrics’ technology and GBK’s established expertise, brands can more easily make data-driven decisions that sustain long-term growth and build lifelong loyalty.”

Headquartered in New York, GBK continues to expand its team and global collective of marketing, analytics and academic leaders, working with Fortune 500 clients across categories to solve some of their toughest product and marketing challenges.

“To date, brand measurement has been limited by an over-reliance on backward facing data,” said Rebecca Szew, Executive Vice President, Research and Insights with GBK. “Now in partnership with Qualtrics, the leader in helping companies take action on experience data, we’re helping brands to design forward-looking programs that inform business decision-making, accelerate customer growth and improve brand performance.”

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About GBK Collective:

Born from academics. Enlightened by data-driven research and analytics. GBK Collective is a leading product and marketing strategy and analytics consultancy built to solve marketing problems in high definition. Co-founded by the Vice Dean of Analytics and Chair of Wharton’s Marketing Department, GBK applies industry leading academic expertise and real-world corporate experience to every project with clients to deliver practical and actionable solutions to real issues. For more information, please visit www.gbkcollective.com.