The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center Soar into New NHL Season with Cloud Communications from 8x8

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment entities, including the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center, a premier entertainment venue and sports venue in Southern California, deployed 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) to help improve employee, partner, and customer experiences. In addition, ocV!BE will use 8x8’s video platform for post-game press conferences.

Working closely with technology partner Insight, ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment implemented 8x8 XCaaS, which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact center, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable APIs capabilities, to advance the organization’s digital transformation efforts as it moved away from legacy on-premises solutions. This allowed the distributed workforce to enhance fan engagement while improving employee efficiency, collaboration, and productivity.

“After an extensive evaluation of all the major players in the cloud communications space, we chose 8x8 XCaaS because it was far and away the best fit for us and allowed our employees to engage with colleagues and fans all from a single, integrated platform,” said Jackie Slope, Vice President of Information Technology at ocV!BE. “8x8’s structured implementation strategy and experienced support team helped make the transition smoother and easier than we had anticipated. With 8x8, our team and our employees are enabled to work from anywhere, while enhancing employee communications and fan engagement.”

OcV!BE deployed 8x8 to more than 500 employees across five locations, allowing for onsite and remote work on any device for both customer and employee communications.

“We are excited to use 8x8 for all aspects of our fan communications as well as internally, including the ability for our sales teams to analyze sentiment and speech in order to improve the customer experience for both our staff and fans,” added Slope. “Additionally, 8x8’s simplified phone system administration allows anyone on our IT team to resolve problems and assist fans directly, delivering prompt and exceptional fan experiences. We’ve made a great choice with 8x8 and know that as we grow, 8x8 will scale alongside us”

“ocV!BE’s ability to embrace cloud communications and customer engagement in the predominantly in-person entertainment and venue industry has been incredible to witness,” said Ken Berryman, Chief Sales Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We are thrilled to help them deliver a groundbreaking experience with their upcoming mixed-use community and live entertainment district, which includes the Anaheim Ducks NHL team and the Honda Center.”

8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

