Hyperice and CLMBR Combine Forces to Bring Fitness and Recovery to At-home Gyms Across the Country

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, and CLMBR, a first-of-its-kind connected vertical climbing machine, today announced a new partnership that will allow CLMBR users to purchase Hyperice’s popular percussive massager, the Hypervolt 2 Pro on CLMBR.com, as well as at CLMBR’s brick and mortar flagship Studio/Shop in Denver.

The Hypervolt 2 Pro is Hyperice’s strongest percussion device, offering deep-penetrating relief to stiff muscles while allowing users at all levels to train harder and recover faster.

In addition to the Hypervolt 2 Pro being sold through CLMBR.com, Hyperice will continue to expand the partnership with recovery classes through the CLMBR platform, additional CLMBR x Hyperice co-branded products being sold through the platform, and Hyperice recovery stations at the Denver flagship.

CLMBR is the first vertical climber to feature a large touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. Made with safety and efficiency top of mind, CLMBR ($2,799) has a sleek design, high-quality build, and low level of required maintenance. The machine also features an integrated audio system to enhance the experience and a state-of-the-art companion app.

"Innovation is the foundation of CLMBR, and we continuously strive to bring the best to our climbers through our product and our partners. We are thrilled to be working with Hyperice as our official recovery partner and together we'll give fitness enthusiasts of all levels a comprehensive workout and recovery routine that will keep them at the top of their game," CLMBR CEO Avrum Elmakis said.

Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO, commented: “CLMBR’s mission is very similar to Hyperice - technology driven to help the world move and live better, including elite athletes. From the design to the platform to the training talent, backed by a brilliant team, including investors, CLMBR has set a new trend in the at-home fitness space that is here to stay with unlimited potential. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to helping athletes of all kinds do more of what they love.”

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

About CLMBR

CLMBR is an innovative vertical climbing machine. It’s the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR’s design is a high-quality build with a low level of required maintenance. It is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user’s views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user’s experience -- including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike many traditional fitness machines, CLMBR offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. The brand was recently named a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree for CLMBR Connected.