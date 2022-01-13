FreeWire Partners With Rotten Robbie to Deploy First Battery-Integrated Ultrafast Electric Vehicle Charger in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeWire Technologies, a leader in ultrafast electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has partnered with Rotten Robbie, a Northern California-based convenience store and fueling station operator, to provide customers with ultrafast EV charging at Rotten Robbie’s San Jose location. The deployment is Rotten Robbie’s first EV charger, and Silicon Valley’s first publicly accessible Boost Charger, FreeWire’s battery-integrated ultrafast charger.

Rotten Robbie, a family-owned business operating for over eight decades, recognized the opportunity to provide fast charging for their customers and sought a product that was flexible and cost-effective to enter the charging market. FreeWire proved to be a perfect fit for their fueling locations.

“The Bay Area has a high concentration of EV drivers, and we are thrilled to be working alongside FreeWire to deliver a premium charging experience to this large, and growing, customer base,” said Rotten Robbie President Erin Graziosi. “We’re providing high-power charging to customers without extensive infrastructure upgrade costs and lower ongoing energy costs. These benefits enable us to quickly and cost-effectively provide best-in-class charging to our customers.”

California has the greatest concentration of EV drivers in the country at 42% of registrations of EVs nationwide. The area is home to local EV innovators such as Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, and others that have been influential in spurring the global movement towards electrified transportation.

Rotten Robbie is adopting similarly innovative charging technology by deploying FreeWire’s battery-integrated ultrafast EV charger, Boost ChargerTM, at their location. FreeWire’s ability to plug into the existing low-power utility source and deliver high-power is ideal for rapid deployment to meet the growing customer demand. The units can be installed in hours without requiring time-consuming and expensive grid upgrades.

The Rotten Robbie site at 1202 Oakland Road, San Jose is conveniently located off major highways US 101 and I-580, catering to both local and long-distance visitors. Drivers will receive approximately 100 miles of range in 15 minutes with the 120kW chargers. With two chargers located on-site, and the ability to charge two EVs simultaneously, the installment is sized to meet current and future demand. When charging their vehicle, EV drivers can occupy their time on site with amenities including a modern convenience store and restrooms.

“We are pleased to take this next step in the c-store industry space and support Rotten Robbie in its mission to make EV charging fast, convenient and affordable,” said FreeWire CEO and Founder Arcady Sosinov. “We look forward to expanding upon our work in the heart of Silicon Valley to rapidly meet the public need for charging, while delivering a premium service to customers.”

About FreeWire Technologies

FreeWire’s turnkey power solutions deliver energy whenever and wherever it is needed for reliable electrification beyond the grid (see video). With scalable clean power that moves to meet demand, FreeWire customers can tackle new applications and deploy new business models without the complexity of upgrading traditional energy infrastructure.

FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations. In addition to its partnership with bp pulse, FreeWire and ampm, a bp subsidiary and convenience store chain with over 1,000 locations, have already deployed multiple public charging stations in the U.S. FreeWire’s regulatory affairs and policy team keeps customers up to date on federal, state, and utility incentive opportunities, which in some cases cover up to 80% of the cost of the charging station, and the company recently announced that the Boost Charger is Buy America compliant. Learn more at www.freewiretech.com and follow us @FreeWireTech.

About Rotten Robbie:

Family-owned Rotten Robbie operates 36 fueling station and convenience store locations throughout Northern California, primarily in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.