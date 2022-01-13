Kern Health Systems Selects CitiusTech’s FAST+ FHIR Solution to Comply with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule and Provide Secure, Real-Time Data Access to Members

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kern Health Systems (KHS), known as Kern Family Health Care, is the largest health plan in Kern County, California and recently deployed CitiusTech’s FAST+ FHIR solution to comply with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule and to establish a centralized data repository with real-time, secure exchange of data via FHIR.

“CitiusTech has met our requirements to prepare for CMS’s interoperability rule while making data accessibility easier for our members and business partners. CitiusTech’s FAST+ FHIR platform will provide real-time, secure data exchange, and capability to deliver more value to our members,” said Richard Pruitt, CIO, Kern Health Systems.

With CitiusTech’s FAST+ FHIR solution, KHS also established a centralized FHIR data repository for clinical, claims, provider, payer and member information. The centralized data repository was critical in building secure data exchanges via APIs and integrating with third-party mobile applications and other health plans for payer-to-payer data exchange.

“When combined, these solutions give members secure and timely access to their medical records across digital channels – at home, work or when traveling. CitiusTech’s FAST+ FHIR technology helped us not only enhance features like our provider directory and mobile apps, but to onboard our third-party vendors faster,” said Ema Ruvalcaba, Project Manager, Kern Health Systems.

“FAST+ allows health plans to drive FHIR adoption, leverage FHIR to enable digital strategies and comply with CMS Interoperability rules. It has proven to be a powerful tool with pre-built features for rapid implementation, Identity Access Management & Consent Management and flexible deployment,” said Shyam Manoj, senior vice president of payer solutions at CitiusTech. “We have built a strong relationship with Kern Health Systems and look forward to collaborating across their interoperability and data management initiatives.”

Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) is a standard for health care data exchange, published by HL7®.

About Kern Health Systems & Kern Family Health Care

Kern Health Systems, known as Kern Family Health Care, was established in 1993 as a managed care health plan, and is the largest health plan in Kern County. Kern Health Systems is committed to providing quality health care to its members through continuity of care by connecting each member to a provider of their choice within the provider network. Featuring an extensive provider network, their traditional and safety-net providers have historically delivered care to Medi-Cal recipients and private providers throughout Kern County and some parts of Los Angeles County.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a leading healthcare technology company focused on accelerating healthcare convergence, digital innovation, and business transformation, supporting 120+ provider, payer, medical technology, and life science organizations to reinvent themselves and deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, and offer efficient services that make a meaningful impact on patient lives.

With over 6,000 healthcare and technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers digital transformation through next-generation technologies, solutions, and accelerators. Strategic strengths include healthcare interoperability and data management, quality performance analytics, value-based care, omnichannel member experience, connected health, virtual care delivery, real-world data solutions, clinical development, personalized medicine, and population health management.

Through two subsidiaries, FluidEdge Consulting (www.fluidedgeconsulting.com) and SDLC Partners (www.sdlcpartners.com), CitiusTech provides proven expertise in healthcare strategic consulting, digital-first experiences, and payer technologies. Together with CitiusTech’s recognized technology prowess, the firm leverages these synergies to deliver cutting-edge solutions throughout the U.S.