Guidewire Announces HTC Global Services as New Consulting Alliance Partner

TROY, Mich. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that HTC Global Services (HTC), global provider of information technology services and solutions, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.

HTC Global Services provides innovative IT and Business Process Services (BPS) to P&C insurance companies of all sizes across the United States. HTC brings extensive experience in business and IT modernization projects on the Guidewire platform for over 10 years, along with digital transformation expertise in customer communications, content management and the overall lifecycle process for the insured.

“At HTC, we are a core part of the digital journey for our insurance customers, enabling them to improve customer and agent experience by leveraging our domain expertise and best of digital technologies. We work with Guidewire InsuranceSuite and its extended product portfolio enabling insurers to accelerate core system modernization and take advantage of cloud and big data in a significant manner,” said Nitesh Bansal, president, HTC Global Services. “We are excited to join Guidewire PartnerConnect as an official Consulting Select partner and continue to meaningfully impact the digital transformation journeys of our mutual insurance customers.”

“We congratulate HTC Global Services for their work so far and are thrilled to welcome them to our PartnerConnect as a new Consulting Select partner,” said Lisa Walsh, group vice president, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. “We look forward to collaborating on our mutual customers’ business transformation journeys and continuing to deliver successful implementations.”

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services in areas such as business transformation and strategy and implementation, as well as in related delivery services. Complementing Guidewire services consulting resources, our consulting partners provide additional Guidewire trained and certified consultants.

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services, established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, provides a wide range of innovative and customized IT and Business Process services and solutions. HTC enables clients across North America, Europe, Asia Paciﬁc, and the Middle East to achieve their digital transformation and business objectives. For more information visit www.htcinc.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.