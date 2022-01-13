Rio Bank Launches Spanish Website to Enhance its Thriving Relationship with Spanish-speaking Customers

MCALLEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Bank announced the debut of a Spanish version of its website to help serve customers based in South Texas and beyond. Rio Bank partnered with MotionPoint, a leader in technology and services for website translation and optimization, to translate and operate the website.

By offering an immersive Spanish experience on their website, Rio Bank demonstrates their priority is catering to their customer’s needs. Rio Bank seeks to extend the comfort of an in-language experience to other online channels too.

Rio Bank has served the South Texan community since 1985, when it first opened its doors to offer locals deposit and loan banking services. Since then, Rio Bank has continuously delivered on their mission and promise to help their community grow. Their focus in providing never-ending value to their customers has led to tremendous growth, currently featuring 15 locations throughout the heart of Southern Texas and along the Mexican border. Rio bank has already ensured their customer service teams are proficient in Spanish as part of their commitment to offer personalized banking to their diverse, Texan customer base (of which 90% are Spanish speakers).

The decision to create a Spanish version of their site sprouted from customer feedback. “Many of our customers are Spanish speakers and we noticed our surveys came back with comments stating our customers either didn’t understand the forms or didn’t feel comfortable answering the questions,” states Omar Rodriguez, Sr. Executive VP & COO of Rio Bank. “Many customers requested a Spanish version of the surveys—once we provided a Spanish version, the engagement increased and so did our satisfaction rating.”

Following the success of in-language surveys, offering a fully Spanish site was a natural next step in their mission to make their customers feel appreciated. Although Rio Bank had already launched a few dedicated pages in Spanish, they faced operational complications when it came to providing a complete in-language experience.

At that moment, MotionPoint stepped in to help Rio Bank overcome the challenges of website translation. By leveraging human translation and combining it with a suite of technologies and robust processes, MotionPoint delivers accurate and localized Spanish content for Rio Bank’s new site.

“We’re excited to embark on this journey with Rio Bank,” states MotionPoint CEO, Tony Abena. “Like Rio Bank, MotionPoint strives for value and impact in everything we do. We’re committed to providing effortless translation solutions for banks and financial service companies to serve and foster their vibrant communities.”

About Rio Bank

Rio Bank opened its doors for business in February of 1985, offering retail-oriented banking, catering to consumers for both deposit and loan business. Following a change of management in 1999 with new President and CEO, Ford Sasser, Rio Bank turned to commercial banking and has seen significant growth in the last two decades. Rio Bank acquired Elsa State Bank & Trust in 2018, now featuring a total of 14 locations throughout the deep south of Texas and along the Mexican border.

View their new website at https://www.rio.bank.

About MotionPoint

MotionPoint solves the operational complexity and cost of website localization. The company’s technology and effortless solution are built to translate, deploy, and operate multilingual websites, optimizing the customer experience across channels. MotionPoint is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida. Learn about MotionPoint at www.motionpoint.com.