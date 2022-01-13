TechnipFMC Awarded Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract by Equinor

NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) contract(1) for Equinor’s Smørbukk Nord development.

The contract covers a high-pressure, high-temperature subsea production system and associated equipment for a brownfield tieback in the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, where TechnipFMC has a large installed base. The award follows front end engineering and design work on the project in 2021.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “ Our ability to deliver this optimized solution for Equinor is possible due to our close collaboration with the client, portfolio of subsea equipment, and integrated execution model. We’re delighted to be once again delivering an iEPCI™ project for Equinor.”

The installation campaign will use TechnipFMC’s battery hybrid vessel, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through reduced fuel consumption.

(1)The contract award was included in Q4 2021 inbound orders.

