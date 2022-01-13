PPG, Cellforce Group to Develop Sustainable Battery Solutions

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has partnered with Cellforce Group, which is a joint venture between Porsche and CUSTOMCELLS, to develop exclusive sustainable battery cell solutions to better serve the electric vehicle and mobility segment.

PPG will supply cathode binder systems, which are free of N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP) solvent, to the Cellforce Group. The collaboration would eliminate the use of NMP in producing the conductive-carbon slurry that forms cathodes for Li-ion batteries. NMP, which is widely used in electrode manufacturing, has been identified as a reproductive hazard by several global regulatory agencies and was recently identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an “unreasonable risk” to workers in certain conditions.

“PPG is eager to partner with the Cellforce Group to build the next generation of battery cell technology that will define a new level of sustainability for the electro-mobility segment,” said Markus Vogt, PPG general manager of mobility. “Additionally, the partnership enables collaboration to provide critical technology development to increase cell performance and safety.”

PPG is helping vehicle, battery and component manufacturers accelerate the development of tomorrow’s automotive energy storage solutions. The company’s broad-based materials expertise covers virtually every area of Li-ion battery design and construction, helping customers boost energy density, extend service life, improve safety, increase manufacturing throughput and reduce cost per kilowatt hour.

PPG’s dedicated team of mobility professionals provides differentiated solutions for automotive electro-mobility, such as sustainable binder solutions for the battery cell and coating solutions for the battery pack that include battery fire protection, anti-corrosion coatings for battery packs/trays, dielectric shielding and thermally conductive materials.

About the Cellforce Group:

The Cellforce Group initially develops and produces high-performance lithium-ion pouch cells for special automotive applications. Porsche AG holds a 72.7 percent stake in the company, with Customcells holding the remaining shares. The managing directors are Markus Gräf as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Wolfgang Hüsken as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Torge Thönnessen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). By 2025, the workforce is expected to grow from 23 employees at present to around 100.

