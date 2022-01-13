Pacsun Improves Profitability with Intelligent Allocation and Replenishment with Antuit.ai

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antuit.ai, a leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for consumer products and retail insights and now part of Zebra Technologies, and Pacsun, a leading specialty retailer, will co-present for NRF 2022 about how they worked together to double Pacsun’s ship completes by better anticipating online demand and intelligently leveraging their stores as online fulfillment centers.

Retailers have seen their online sales accelerate since the start of the pandemic, leading them to devise new ways to meet customer expectations. Because of this growth, costs increased so Pacsun added intelligence to its allocation and fulfillment processes to optimize its inventory efficiency.

"Pacsun wanted to be ready for the holiday season by proactively managing our costs created by the increase in online sales,” said Mike Relich, Co-CEO of Pacsun. “By adding more intelligence to our allocation processes with antuit.ai, we allocated inventory for the omnichannel demand and minimized split shipments."

Antuit.ai’s omnichannel-aware allocation technology resulted in the reduction of shipping distance traveled for the orders, doubling the number of ship completes. This resulted in more accurate forecasting for Pacsun store and online demand, and a balanced inventory between stores and its web-depot location for online sales.

In September, antuit.ai launched its Forecasting, Allocation and Replenishment solution suite to the retail market. This omnichannel-aware suite employs leading-edge AI and machine learning to anticipate consumer demand at the most granular levels across all fulfillment channels by leveraging internal and external data to evaluate all demand drivers.

"To be customer-centric and profitable in today’s omnichannel-world, retailers must optimize inventory by placing it in the right places in their network, at the right time,” Yogesh Kulkarni, Co-CEO of antuit.ai. “To do so requires leveraging granular forecasting for online fulfillment and store sales demand, while taking returns into account."

The co-presentation, part of the NRF Exhibitor Big Ideas session by Relich and Kulkarni is titled, “Omnichannel-aware allocation: How Pacsun improved profitability with intelligent allocation and replenishment produced by antuit.” The presentation will be pre-recorded and available on-demand at antuit.ai on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 and from NRF following the conclusion of the show. Michael Relich and Yogesh Kulkarni will be available for queries.

A Bronze Level Sponsor of the National Retail Federation’s annual event, antuit.ai is helping companies rethink the way world-class retailers and brands use AI and machine learning to solve real business problems and drive significant results.

