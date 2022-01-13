Apteco & Syniverse Collaborate to Offer WhatsApp as a Channel for Marketing Automation

WARWICK, United Kingdom & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apteco today announced it is working with Syniverse, the “world’s most connected company”TM, to offer the WhatsApp Business platform to businesses in Europe and beyond. This partnership enables enterprises to use the WhatsApp Business API as an integrated channel for the orchestration and personalization of messages customers opt in to receive.

WhatsApp is the leading rich and interactive messaging service used by more than two billion people in over 180 countries and 60 languages to stay in touch with family and friends. The WhatsApp Business platform is specifically built for medium-to-large businesses to send messages across the customer journey at scale, using automation, personalization, and interactive options that streamline processes and improve the overall customer experience.

WhatsApp enjoys huge popularity in Germany, which is a key market for Apteco. 89% of German WhatsApp users use it daily and in 2021, the messaging app was declared as Germany's most influential brand, ahead of Amazon and Google (Ipsos, 2021). For marketing experts, however, WhatsApp Business is not only interesting because of its significant reach. Compared to other channels such as email, text messages via WhatsApp or SMS also record a significantly higher level of engagement. While it takes on average about 90 minutes for an email to be read, it takes only 90 seconds for text messages.

WhatsApp Business platform has allowed companies to communicate with customers via WhatsApp since 2018, however, recently expanded to let customers choose to receive more types of messages.

Through the new integration with Apteco's PeopleStage campaign software, Apteco clients can orchestrate, personalize, and broadcast WhatsApp messages and seamlessly integrate them into their existing channel mix. The integration is enabled by a connection to the application programming interface of Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform offering. Alongside SMS and Mobile Wallet, WhatsApp Business platform is already the third mobile-focused channel integration that Apteco has offered in partnership with Syniverse.

In August 2021, Syniverse announced its plan to go public through a merger agreement with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC). On January 10, Syniverse and MBAC announced that MBAC’s special meeting of shareholders to approve the merger is scheduled to be held on February 9, 2022. On January 7, 2022, MBAC commenced mailing of its definitive proxy statement to its shareholders of record as of January 6, 2022. Upon closing of the transaction, the renamed Syniverse Technologies Corporation will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SYNV.”

Supporting Quotes

Chris Rivera, President, Enterprise, Syniverse

“WhatsApp Business platform is changing the way enterprises deliver products and services to their customers. Enterprises are looking for a proper omnichannel solution that can scale, offer first-class support, and have a global reach. Our Syniverse CPaaS Concierge is all that, and with the addition of WhatsApp Business addresses the most complex workflows and presents bespoke customer engagement solutions. The new collaboration between Syniverse, Apteco, and WhatsApp will make it much easier for enterprises to benefit from this.”

Martin Clark, Managing Director, Apteco GmbH

“What is particularly exciting is the interplay between the different channels and the new possibilities that arise from this. It is becoming increasingly important for companies to get in touch with their customers exactly where they are. The integration of channels such as SMS, Mobile Wallet and WhatsApp makes this possible and takes mobile marketing to the next level. Emails will continue to be an important element in the channel mix, but depending on the affinity of the target group, mobile is often the more suitable medium, and with the help of chatbots or live chat, conversational marketing is becoming a reality."

