Pixxel Partners with Major Global Mining Company Rio Tinto to Investigate Benefits of Hyperspectral Satellite Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Pixxel, an emerging leader in cutting edge earth-imaging technology, announced an early adoption partnership with Rio Tinto. Pixxel’s imaging satellites, capable of 5 meter hyperspectral imaging, will help Rio Tinto assess the benefits the technology may provide in mineral exploration, monitoring active and closed mine sites as well as track ESG indicators. Rio Tinto will begin its assessment of the technology following the release of imagery from Pixxel’s first high-resolution satellite set to launch early this year. This partnership validates the potential benefits Pixxel’s technology may provide to the resources sector.

Pixxel's high-resolution hyperspectral satellite imagery has the potential to significantly reduce costs and timelines for exploration and improve monitoring of active and closed mine sites. In the coming months, Pixxel plans to launch a high resolution hyperspectral satellite, which will capture 50x information compared to common multispectral satellites. Rio Tinto will be assessing the potential of Pixxel’s hyperspectral imagery to help reduce the disturbance footprint of exploration activities, monitor the operational and environmental performance of active mining operations, and monitor biodiversity and vegetation health around closed sites.

“This partnership will be pioneering in its deployment of hyperspectral satellite imagery for commercial mining operations. We’re excited to be partnering with Rio Tinto to explore the use of hyperspectral remote sensing technology across their operations at a global scale,” said Pixxel co-founder and CEO Awais Ahmed. “Moreover, the exponential leap in image quality (50x more detail than existing multispectral satellite imagery) allows Rio Tinto the ability to assess Pixxel’s imagery for monitoring critical mining operations and make key decisions with sustainability in mind.”

“Rio Tinto is participating in Pixxel’s Early Adopter Program because we believe that exploration could benefit from more cost-effective and easier access to hyperspectral satellite data”, said Dave Andrews, Head of Exploration at Rio Tinto.

This new partnership underscores how Pixxel will be better able to accelerate its mission to use advanced technology to create a health monitor for the planet.

About Pixxel

Pixxel is building a health monitor for the planet by creating the world’s highest resolution commercial hyperspectral satellite constellation. Co-founded by then 20 year olds Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal in 2019, Pixxel has worked with notable organizations such as the Indian Space Research Organization, NASA JPL, Lockheed Martin, and the US Air Force among other space stalwarts. Pixxel is based in Los Angeles and Bengaluru, India and backed by In-Q-Tel, Lightspeed, Stanford Angels, Omnivore VC, Blume Ventures, growX ventures, Inventus Capital, Ryan Johnson (former President at Planet Labs), Jordan Noone (co-founder of Relativity Space) and others. For more information visit www.pixxel.space or follow Pixxel on Twitter and LinkedIn.