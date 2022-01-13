E.SUN Financial Holding Joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E.SUN Financial Holding Company (E.SUN FHC), the first signatory of “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” among banks in Asia, now advances to join the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF).

By signing on to PCAF, E.SUN FHC has committed to measuring and disclosing its financed greenhouse gas emissions by following The Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry. This is an advancing step for E.SUN FHC, the first financial institution in Asia to adopt the 1.5°C climate target.

Last year, E.SUN FHC set mid- and long-term climate related goals. E.SUN FHC will convert all its proprietary domestic buildings into green buildings by 2027. Furthermore, 100% renewable energy will be used at domestic business locations by 2030. E.SUN FHC aims to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050. Through planned, systematic, and disciplined actions, concrete measures will be taken and the greatest efforts will be made on the part of E.SUN FHC to reduce its contribution to global warming.

“The financial sector has the capability to engage with individuals and corporates on ESG.” said E.SUN Bank Chairman, Joseph N.C. Huang (黃男州), who leads the company’s environmental, social and governance policy. “This is also the main reason why the financial sector has been expected to play a key role in the trends of ESG development and be given heavy responsibilities.”

Over the years, E.SUN FHC has played a leading and active role on climate change and environmental issues. The company is one of the first domestic financial institutions to be a signatory to the Equator Principles. In 2017, E.SUN FHC also became the first Taiwanese signatory company of TCFD. Last year, E.SUN FHC published Taiwan's first Sustainability Report that adopts SASB and GRI standards.

E.SUN FHC pledges intermediate targets approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and joins PCAF, a collaboration of financial institutions worldwide aiming to enable harmonized assessments and disclosures of GHG emissions financed by loans and investments.

E.SUN FHC upholds its responsibility as a global corporate citizen by continuing to work actively and cooperating with more like-minded partners in taking concrete actions to mitigate climate change and ensure environmental sustainability as it seeks to build a safe and beautiful home for mankind with net-zero carbon emissions.