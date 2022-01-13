Coupang Partners with Japanese Furniture & Home Décor Giant Nitori as Exclusive Distributor in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coupang today announced that it has partnered with Japanese furniture and home décor company Nitori as its exclusive distributor in South Korea. This partnership will provide customers in South Korea with an even wider selection of stylish and affordable products available only on Coupang.

Nitori, founded in 1967, is the largest Japanese furniture and home décor company. Headquartered in Sapporo, the company has over 780 stores worldwide, including in China, Taiwan, and the U.S. Through Coupang, Nitori will offer over a hundred different popular products, including bedding, cushions, slippers, and kitchen mats. The company also plans to launch its N-Cool series of cooling bedding products customized for the South Korean market in the summer of 2022, all available on Rocket Delivery.

South Korea is one of the largest and fastest growing e-commerce segments in the world, presenting a powerful opportunity for international companies seeking to expand their online presence. Specifically, South Korean e-commerce is forecasted to become the third largest in the world after only the U.S. and China. Coupang, as South Korea’s largest e-commerce player with nearly 17 million active customers, continues to grow at a multiple of this rapidly expanding South Korean e-commerce segment.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Nitori to provide our customers an even greater selection of high-quality products,” said Jonathan Burks, Coupang’s Senior Director of Global E-Commerce. “We will continue exploring new opportunities to work with strong, customer-centric companies to create an unparalleled shopping experience on Coupang.”

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo.